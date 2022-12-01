Bravo: Presbyterian Gloria Dei Bells at the Merryman

KEARNEY — “There’s just something about handbells to get that Christmas spirit going,” said Angela Wright, director of the Presbyterian Gloria Dei Bells and organizer of the annual handbell concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

This year’s performance will feature three handbell choirs from area churches. Wright understands the importance of each performer.

For whom the bell choir tolls What: Bell choir performance featuring the First Lutheran Chancel Bells, the Presbyterian Gloria Dei Bells and the First United Methodist Acclamation Bells When: 7 p.m. Sunday Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center Admission: Free

“Every person has their own part,” she said. “When only one choir is ringing, there is only one person to play those two notes that you are assigned — unless you have additional bells to ring. Some choirs have people ringing three or four letters on the staff. If you don’t ring it at the right time in the right spot, then the melody is not what you expect it to be.”

Wright emphasizes the value of each performer.

“When you’re performing as a solo choir, every person is definitely very important,” she said.

Kearney audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy music of the season when First Lutheran Chancel Bells, the Presbyterian Gloria Dei Bells and the First United Methodist Acclamation Bells perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The concert will also include solos and duets from featured performers.

Admission to the concert is free.

Wright directs and also plays in the handbell choir.

“As a player, I love the challenge of ringing the new music and finding ways to make it artistically appealing to the visual eye,” she said. “Handbells are very much a visual art as well as an aural art. It’s great to listen to, but it’s more fun to watch while you’re listening. I love that challenge of making it artistically appealing to the eye as well as to the ear.”

Wright also enjoys the sense of fellowship she experiences when performing with her fellow musicians.

“It’s that comradery we get being together once a week to rehearse that keeps me engaged in it,” she noted. “I’ve been directing the Presbyterian Bells for 21 years. Every Wednesday night it’s a joy to make music together in a unique way. It warms the heart.”

The pandemic helped Wright understand how much value she places on making music with her friends.

“We are definitely more aware of how important that is in our lives,” she said.

For audience members, the concert allows them to connect with the holidays in a fun way. For many families the event has become an important tradition.

“There is not a bad seat in the Merryman,” Wright said. “By getting there early to get the seat you want, that’s always a good thing. Come, sit back and get ready to enjoy some wonderful music.”

The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The handbell choirs in Kearney usually pick their music in August and start rehearsing the music in September, meeting once a week to work on the pieces of music.

“We put this music out there for people to come and get in the Christmas spirit,” Wright said. “There will be a free will offering taken up. That money is split between the three choirs to help support our ministry at the three churches with the purchase of music or handbell repair.”