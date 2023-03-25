KEARNEY — The snow was falling fast when Deb Shubert tried to get home to Elm Creek from the Buffalo County Highway Department in January 1996.

She left the office at 13 East 18th St. and headed north, to Highway 30, but the snow was falling so furiously that she had to lower the window and poke her head out to see the pavement.

“I was trying to follow one of the guys home, but he got in a wreck, so I turned around and went back to the office and spent the night,” she said.

A handful of other employees were marooned there, too. Their supper was a few meager snacks and parts of an uneaten lunch they found in the office.

Phones kept ringing. A Pleasanton woman went into labor, so Shubert called an ambulance that managed to get her to the former Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney just in time.

Finally, she and the other stranded employees laid down on a couple of old couches in the highway department’s shop or stretched out under their coats on the floor.

The next day, the county cleared the roads, and Shubert was able to go home.

Meant to be

That’s just one of the many memories Shubert has after 43 years with the Highway Department. She's now its administrative assistant. Since December 1998, it has been located at 9730 Antelope Road.

Shubert, an Elm Creek native, graduated from Elm Creek High School at the age of 17 and went on to Grand Island Business School.

“I’d always wanted to be a secretary. I loved typing classes and math classes,” she said.

Nine months later, when she completed that course, family friend Eileen Smith, a Highway Department employee, told her the department was looking for a secretary, so Shubert applied.

“It was a lot easier to get a job back then,” Shubert said. Her first day was July 3, 1979. She was 18 years old. She and Smith worked together for the next 20 years.

“I was fresh out of business school, and there were no computers. It was all pencil and paper and calculators,” Shubert said.

She primarily answered phones, listened for radio communications and did paperwork and payroll.

In 1994, 15 years after she started, the department purchased its first computer. Shubert and Smith shared it — although “Eileen had little interest in learning how to use it. I did the most on it,” Shubert recalled.

“Now if the power goes out, we feel like we can’t do anything,” she added.

Smith retired in 1999. For the last 23 years, Shubert has worked with Linda Johnson. They work with 40 men, including 16 or 17 maintainers who work remotely and spend their days on the road.

Knowledge of county roads

Without glancing at notes, Shubert knows that the county has 370 bridges longer than 20 feet and 325 bridges under 20 feet. Those smaller ones include culverts and box culverts. She has six filing cabinets full of paperwork about those bridges. “There are lots of different kinds of bridges,” she said.

Each bridge is inspected at least once every other year, she said. The county maintains jurisdiction over them, but if they are on state highways, the county must maintain them according to state standards. The inspector brings the paperwork to Shubert, who submits it to the state.

After the floods in 2019, and again in 2020, the county got FEMA funds so that it could rebuild seven storm-damaged bridges. Shubert assisted with that paperwork as well.

The department oversees 101 paved roads in the county, plus 1,500 miles of county roads outside the Kearney city limits.

Crews grade gravel roads once a week throughout the spring, summer and fall. Some crews do 90 miles of grading in a week.

“Any time there’s bad weather, we get a lot of calls. Sometimes people aren’t very nice. They don't understand why we didn’t put gravel on icy roads. They don’t understand that when the snow plows take the snow off, they also take the gravel off,” she said.

She also said heavy rain is better for gravel roads than slow rain. “Heavy rains soak in. Slow rain makes a muddy mess,” she said.

Changing times

Like the rest of the staff in the Highway Department, Shubert works 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or four 10-hour days, from early March through early November.

“I like having Friday free. It gives me a chance to help out other places,” she said.

In the past 44 years, the county board has become more involved in day-to-day operations at the department.

“In years past, we could run our offices as long as things went smoothly without the board being as involved as it is now,” she said.

Shubert must make sure the department adheres to its budget. The fiscal year ends in June, so by April and May, she carefully watches the figures.

“I watch to see what we might have left, but in the last couple of years, prices have gone up so much for fuel, lumber and steel and machinery, like motor graders,” she said.

Deb’s Delight

For the last 15 years, Shubert has had a home-based business called Deb’s Delights.

She makes mixes for goodies like hot chocolate, cappuccino, teas, bread and brownies. She puts flour, sugar and other ingredients into plastic bags, then slips them into a homemade fabric bag. She has also made mints for graduations and weddings.

She has sold those products at craft fairs for a number of years, but she has stepped back in recent years.

Her late father, Albin, was a mechanic who worked for Elm Creek. Her mother, Diana, ran a bar in town called Shubies Place for 24 years. Later, Dianna worked for Morris Press. She still lives in Elm Creek.

Shubert has two younger siblings. She never married, but she has three nephews, two nieces and one great-niece in Lincoln and Omaha. One nephew is in Minnesota.

Next week, she and her mother and sister will travel to Waco, Texas, and Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to visit reality TV sites Magnolia (“Fixer Upper”) and “The Pioneer Woman.” That trip has been postponed three times since 2020.

“We were going to go in 2020, when my mom turned 80, I turned 60 and my sister turned 50, but we had to cancel due to COVID,” she said. Other complications intruded, too, but this year, they’re going.

Right now, she plans to work for three to five more years. She may then travel a bit and continue her volunteer work. She loves to read and spend time with family.

“This has been a very good job. I’ve worked with some very wonderful people,” she said, including Ron Sklenar, the highway superintendent who retired in December 2016, and current boss John Maul.