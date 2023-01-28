91-year-old retired Kearney resident reflects on his 'wonderful life,' years of travel

KEARNEY – Arthur Rupprecht says he’s had “a wonderful life.”

He had an idyllic New England childhood, a happy 68-year marriage and a rewarding 47-year teaching career at Wheaton College in Illinois. He’s explored much of the world, from Scotland to Europe to Greece, Syria, Egypt, Jerusalem and Turkey. He lived for a year in Cambridge, England, too.

“The secret to life is to find out what you love to do and get someone to pay you for it,” Rupprecht, 91, said.

Now retired, Rupprecht lives with his daughter, Rebecca Lillyman, and her family in Kearney, but history has shadowed him throughout his life. His “idyllic” childhood (his words) began in 1932 in Slatersville, Rhode Island, an early cotton mill town. Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin just a few miles away.

Rupprecht’s father co-owned a construction company. His business partner was a direct descendant of Cotton Mather, the famous preacher and public speaker.

Rupprecht spent summers in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod. “I walked the beach and found wreckage from ships that were sunk at the beginning of the War of 1812,” he said. One day he dug up a cannonball from that war.

His father worked at a torpedo station in Newport, Rhode Island. “I’d come home from school and sit in the front window of the apartment the Navy assigned to my dad and watch them test-fire torpedoes. They’d fire them and catch them in a net,” he said.

He graduated from the prestigious Providence Classical High School. “Every day I walked by Roger Williams’ historic First Baptist Church, but I never went in,” he said.

Although he called himself “just a middling student in high school,” he graduated magna cum laude in 1952 from Houghton (New York) College, majoring in Greek and Latin.

He then hoped to join the U.S. Navy, but he was rejected due to his eyesight, so he went back to school and earned a bachelor’s of divinity in 1956 from Faith Theological Seminary. He completed a master’s degree at the University of Illinois, then earned a doctorate in ancient languages at the University of Pennsylvania. “I was the only graduate student who learned to do prose composition in both Greek and Latin,” he said.

Love beckoned, too. In 1953, he married Coral Elizabeth Martin, a native of Toronto.

Adventure overseas

During his studies, he began to travel. In 1956, he received the University of Pennsylvania’s traveling scholarship to study at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens. He and Coral sailed to Rotterdam and traveled through Europe on their way to an unforgettable year in Greece.

“If it was a sunny winter day, we’d take a book and sit out on the steps of the Parthenon in the sun,” he said.

“We traveled all over Greece. We saw monumental sites. I read Homer and learned about the history of the buildings. We went to the Greek islands and north to the Albanian border,” he said.

“I was working on an excavation in Athens when they first opened Egypt to tourists. Coral got boat passage into Egypt and spent time in a hostel with archaeologists. She got way down south into upper Egypt. I never got down there, but she did,” he said.

Returning to the U.S., he taught for three years at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. He then went to Wheaton, where he taught Greek, Latin and classical archaeology for 47 years.

He loved teaching. His students read books by Virgil in Latin. They read the “Iliad” and “The Odyssey.” “I had a class of 12, and the kids learned to write the New Testament in Greek composition class,” he said.

Tireless travel

During his years at Wheaton, Rupprecht took students to places like Greece, Syria and Rome. “We couldn’t go into Israel, so we did the coast of Asia Minor,” he said.

The students he led ranged from intense archaeology majors to those simply needing a Bible requirement to graduate. The trip gave them 12 hours of college credit, “and it didn’t cost any more than going to summer school. The students got a great deal out of it. I kept them going from morning to night. I never got tired of it,” he said.

He made repeated trips to Crete and saw the rebuilt Bronze Age palace of Minos. “We saw reproduced wall paintings on frescoes. We could go into a field and pick up sherds from every period of ancient Greece because the frost had brought those broken potsherds up to the surface,” he said.

U.S. relations with Syria turned chilly during one tour in Damascus, but “everyone was very cordial to us,” he said. He has fond memories of Jerusalem (“I was there six or seven times”) and the “incredibly hot” Sinai Desert and Turkey.

He also led several tours to the Holy Land as a part of the Billy Graham organization. He took separate groups of older tourists (“devout people who wanted to see the Holy Land”) and students.

“With older people, it was hard to do a lot, but with the students, we did four times as much. We went from dawn to dark, from north to the Sea of Galilee to south to the desert along the Dead Sea. The kids loved to swim in the Dead Sea,” he said.

He wrote many books and articles following those trips, including, for example, “Ears to Hear: Cities of the Apostle Paul,” which explains how archaeological discoveries demonstrate the historical accuracy of letters written by St. Paul.

Rupprecht made his last trip with Wheaton students in 2004, when knee problems slowed him down. He held the esteemed title of professor of classical languages emeritus when he retired in 2008. “I saw some of the greatest places in the world,” he said.

Retired, still traveling

Retirement barely slowed him down. He had a daughter and a sister in Australia, so he and Coral spent six or seven Christmas holidays there. He was even offered a teaching position in Australia, but he turned it down.

He and Coral lived in Wheaton for 60 years. Coral died two years ago. Rupprecht now divides his time between Wheaton (“I have very pleasant memories of Wheaton. I still hear from students, and I have coffee with Wheaton friends when I’m there”) and Kearney.

One of his favorite TV shows is the PBS series “All Creatures Great and Small,” especially since he and his family lived for a year in Cambridge, England, while he researched slavery and Christianity. “That picture of Britain in 1939 is such an idealized picture,” he said.

He enjoys his family here, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His 15th great-grandchild, a boy, is due in late spring. He delights in “chewing the fat” regularly with four friends with ties to UNK. “We solve the problems of the world,” he chuckled.

He’s pleased that two of his great-grandchildren are taking Latin at Zion Lutheran School. ”It will discipline their minds like almost nothing else. Latin trains the mind to be sensitive to details,” he said. “By the way, Willa Cather was a classics major.”

