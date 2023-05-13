KEARNEY — There really is a happily ever after. Just ask Valerie Mills.

On a cold December night nearly 29 years ago, she and her three daughters lay in sleeping bags on the floor of their brand new, still-unfurnished house. An unadorned Christmas tree stood in the corner.

“The house was finished. It was ours," Mills said. "That first night, we had no furniture, but we had a Christmas tree. We put our Christmas tree up before we had furniture.”

It was one of the happiest Christmases they’d ever had. Since then, Mills and her family haven't looked back.

Newly built Habitat homes garner all the headlines, but the peace of the passing years in a stable home decades after the dedication is worth celebrating, too. That’s the goal of Habitat, after all.

Today, Mills’ yellow bungalow is shaded by trees. Flowers are blooming. Cars are parked in the driveway. The spacious backyard is fenced in. It's exactly what Mills hoped for when she helped break ground at 1112 K Avenue for her new house on Aug. 5, 1994.

It was just the fifth house built by Kearney’s affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, which had been launched just two years earlier, in 1992.

A twist of fate

In 1994, Mills was newly divorced and the mother of three daughters, ages 15, 8 and 7. She worked for Coleman Powermate, which was out near the Kearney airport but closed 18 years ago.

Coleman encouraged its employees to volunteer around town as part of its contribution to the United Way of the Kearney Area, so Mills opted to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. “I thought it would be fun to learn new skills,” she said.

As she painted walls, she chatted with other volunteers. Several suggested that she apply for a Habitat house.

“I’d never thought about it,” Mills said. At the time, she was staying with her mother, but one of her friends had just bought a house, and Mills planned to move into its back half with her children.

“I just came to Habitat to help, but I looked into being a Habitat homeowner and went through all the steps required for being approved for a house,” she said. When she learned that she qualified, she was giddy. Even better, all her time spent volunteering were counted as part of the hours of labor required for Habitat home buyers.

“I was very excited. I never thought I could save enough for a down payment for a house. That would take a long time. This down payment of $350 was affordable for me,” she said.

5th Habitat house

Mills shoveled a bit of dirt at the groundbreaking for her house at 111 K Ave. on Aug. 8, 1994. It was the third and final Habitat house to go up that year. Another Habitat house was already under construction next door.

She was there throughout construction, helping with painting, siding installation and more. Mills and her daughter Sarah Petersen still remember the night they got the key.

Petersen remembers that first night, too. Habitat had put up a tree. “It wasn‘t decorated yet, but it was there. We had such soft carpet. It was our own little mansion,” she said.

“Our yard was huge. The living room was big. Our old apartment was the size of just the kitchen and living rooms here. We were crammed there. For us girls, this place was huge,” she added.

“It was my own place. A stable home. I wasn’t stressed about keeping landlords happy, and it was nice for my children to live in a house. We had a big yard, a park up the street, and the kids could walk to Bryant Elementary,” Mills said.

Much of the neighborhood was still fields and trees back there, and Petersen and her sisters loved having room to play and explore.

Mills noted that the house was well-insulated, too. She could finally save and plan for the future.

A fruitful life

Mills works as a mold cell technician at West Pharmaceutical Services. She hasn't had time in recent years to volunteer at Habitat, but she marvels at all the Habitat homes that went up on avenues K, I, E, F and more in the following years before Habitat's Marlatt Estates began off Avenue N.

Her daughters are graduates of Kearney High School. Her oldest daughter, Lori Holeman, works in the hotel business in Valdosta, Georgia.

Petersen went to Central Community College and is now a registered nurse at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She has two sons, ages 11 and 16.

Mills' youngest daughter, Lexi Phillips, is a nurse practitioner. She earned her master’s degree in nursing in Lincoln and worked in Kearney before becoming a traveling nurse. She did stints in Texas, Arizona and California, where she met her husband. They now live in San Diego. She will visit later this month and bring her new daughter, Clara, who is six months old.

“Habitat gave us a good foundation,” Mills said. “I wanted my kids to go to college. I wanted them to have a good foundation.” That’s what happened, thanks to Habitat, and it still is. Work on this year's three Habitat homes — the 95th, 96th and 97th to go up since 1992 — is already underway.