“If we would judge ourselves, we would not be judged.”

No one likes being judged. Perhaps even more, no one likes being called "judgy." Today, judging others is a terrible vice, while feeling judged by others is akin to being the victim of a violent crime.

Yet we receive this puzzling word from the Apostle Paul about the need to judge and, even worse, the need to judge ourselves.

It’s a hard word because, honestly, we’re all fragile. But it’s also a perplexing word because judging means something a bit different today than it did in biblical times.

Our Lord Jesus Christ helps us by revealing the criteria to judge rightly: “You will know them by their fruits.” If we take Christ’s teaching to judge rightly by examining fruits together with the word of the Apostle Paul, we’re left with something like: I will know me by my fruits. The real me, that is. Not the imaginary me that I like better.

I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t always leave me in a place of great hope and encouragement!

But that’s because I still misunderstand biblical judgment. In the Bible, judging is not primarily about pointing out wrongs, declaring someone guilty and rendering punishment. Judging is about establishing righteousness.

Sometimes establishing righteousness requires humbling the proud and casting down the oppressor. But just as often, judging is about exalting the humble and meek and lifting the destitute. It is transformational repentance that allows righteousness to reign.

In other words, allowing God to reign. Judging, in biblical terms, is establishing God’s reign in each and every situation and circumstance.

God’s reign has palpable effects, or fruits. Most of the time, it is clear when God is reigning in a particular situation or person’s life. The opposite is also true — it is very clear when I am doing the reigning instead of God.

In His mercy, our Lord calls us to participate in His reign — the establishing of His righteousness in us and in the world — by choosing to submit to His judgment.

He calls us to examine ourselves in light of His words and works that we find in the Scriptures and through the special people He brings into our lives whose love for Christ and grace-filled fruitfulness simultaneously inspires and convicts.

He does this not to show us how and where we fail so that we fall into despondency, but to see all those places in life where I need to seek much more of God’s reign and far less of mine.

“If we would judge ourselves, we would not be judged.” Or, put another way, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.”

No one likes being judged, but if we invite the Lord’s judgment to work in our lives, He will establish us in His reign of righteousness, bringing us joy and peace, and through us, bringing His joy and peace to the world.