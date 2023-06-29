All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Friday. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Kindness & Compassion.

■ Monday Movie — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Screening of “Independence Day” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

■ Library closed — Tuesday in observance of the Fourth of July.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., July 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Historic Kearney Hubs.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 6. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 6. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Shauna Petzold, Household Hazardous Waste.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., July 8. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

■ Chalk the Walk — 9-10 a.m., July 10. Create your own masterpiece on the sidewalk outside of the library.

■ Trivia: I Saw That In Kearney! — 2 p.m. See if you can identify places and things in Kearney during this program to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary. Designed for ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., July 10. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for July is “These Precious Days.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Dot to Dots — 9 a.m., July 11. The activity features easy- to medium-level dot to dot puzzles. For ages 4-9. Advance registration required.

■ Extreme Dot to Dots — 9 a.m., July 11. The activity features puzzles with 500 to 1,400 dots to connect, almost like a job. For ages 10-18. Advance registration required.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., July 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Fall Prevention for Seniors — 11 a.m., July 11. This workshop will address preventing falls, hosted by CHI Health Good Samaritan. Register in advance.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., July 11. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Family Puzzle Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 11. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Journaling: Listers Gotta List! — 10 a.m., July 12. Learn to express yourself through journaling with this class that offers writing ideas. Session will include materials and snacks. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Movie Afternoon: “The Lego Movie” (PG) — 2 p.m., July 12. Register in advance.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., July 12. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 13. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 13. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Stephanie Cunningham, GIS Technician.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., July 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Libby Basics — 3 p.m or 4 p.m., July 18. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.