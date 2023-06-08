All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., today. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Newspapers.com Library Edition.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., today. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Libby Basics — 2 p.m, 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., today. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Community Crafternoon — 4-4:45 p.m., today. Come hear a reading of “Smashy Town” by Andrea Zimmerman and make a wrecking ball craft. For ages 2-12. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

■ Farm Safety — 10:30-11 a.m., Monday. A class about safety on the farm, designed for all ages. Presented with CHI Health, Good Samaritan and SafeKids Platte Valley. Register in advance.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for June is “Book Lovers.” The book for July is “These Precious Days.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Kearney 150: Downtown Architecture Tour — 9:30-11 a.m., Tuesday. This walking tour of Downtown Kearney will focus on the history and architecture of the buildings. Register in advance.

■ Kearney 150: “Kearney Goes to War” — 11:30 a.m., Tuesday. Screening of a 26-minute film produced by NET Media. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Tuesday. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Trivia: Guess the Close-Up — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Attempt to identify objects from a close-up photograph. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Family Puzzle Races — 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Teams will compete to put together the same puzzle in a timed contest. The team who finishes the fastest will receive a prize. Register in advance.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Movie Afternoon: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — 2 p.m. Wednesday. Rated PG. A light snack will be served. Register in advance.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., June 15. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., June 15. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Chief Bryan Waugh, Kearney Police Department.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Crane River Theater: The SpongeBob Musical — 10 a.m., June 16. Watch a sneak preview of Crane River Theater’s show “SpongeBob Musical.”

■ Library closed — June 19.

■ Mystery Mosaics — 10 a.m., June 20. Find secret designs as you fill in coloring pages. Designed for ages 6-11 and 12-18. Register in advance.

■ Brown Bag Lunch: Volunteer with the Therapy Dog Program — noon, June 20. Kim Williams will explain what it takes for humans and dogs to become a therapy dog team volunteer. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., June 20. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ STEM: Build, Connect, Create — 2 p.m., June 20. Explore the library’s collection of STEM toys including KEVA Planks, Straws & Connectors, Snap Circuits, Magna-Tiles and more. Register in advance.

■ STEM: Tinker Tots — 2 p.m., June 20. A hands-on STEM program for preschoolers and a caregiver. Register in advance.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., June 20. The theme for June: “A Celebration of Kearney: A Kearney 150th Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., June 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.