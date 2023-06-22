All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Community Helper Crafternoon: “Douglas, You Need Glasses!” — 4 p.m., today. Come hear this story and make a craft. Designed for ages 2-12. Register in advance.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., today. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., today. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Deb Erich, Peterson Senior Center.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., today. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

■ Jeff Quinn Magic Show — 10:30 a.m., Monday. Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn will share his tricks and magic for audiences of all ages.

■ “Her View” at the Library — 7 p.m., Monday. Leslie Means, founder of the “Her View From Home” blog will read from her book, “So God Made a Mother.”

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Game & Puzzle Day — 2-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Edible Book Festival Voting — 1:30-2 p.m., Wednesday.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., June 30. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Kindness & Compassion.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., July 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Historic Kearney Hubs.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 6. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 6. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Shauna Petzold, Household Hazardous Waste.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., July 8. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., July 10. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for July is “These Precious Days.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., July 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Puzzle Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 11. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., July 12. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 13. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 13. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Stephanie Cunningham, GIS Technician.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., July 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Libby Basics — 3 p.m or 4 p.m., July 18. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Puzzle Races — 6:30-8 p.m., July 17. Teams will compete to put together the same puzzle in a timed contest. The team who finishes the fastest will receive a prize. Register in advance.