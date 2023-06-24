KEARNEY — Troy Serena sees something good reflected in the life of SpongeBob SquarePants, something from his own life.

“I think SpongeBob is my favorite part of myself,” said the actor who portrays the cartoon character in Crane River Theater’s current musical. “He’s determined, energetic, enthusiastic and he loves every part of his life. He’s all of the good parts of humanity.”

And throw in a sense of innocence as well.

“I wouldn’t use the term naive, but others might think so,” Serena said. “And it’s not that the grass is always greener, but there’s always a bright side. It would be the worst situation ever but he’s like ‘Well, hey, we’re still happy and life is fun.’”

Serena performed in the musical once before while studying at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. That experience taught him that portraying a fun, upbeat character like SpongeBob SquarePants can make even the most unappealing day, well, fun.

Serena now leads the cast of the SpongeBob Musical, presented by Crane River Theater, continuing through July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Admission to the musical is $5 per person.

Are you ready, kids? What: “The SpongeBob Musical” presented by Crane River Theater. When: 7 p.m. nightly (except Sundays) through July 1. Where: Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission: $5 per person. Contact: 308-627-5796; CraneRiverTheater.org.

Directed by Steve Barth, the story starts when an underwater volcano, Mount Humongous, threatens to endanger SpongeBob’s hometown of Bikini Bottom. Villains Plankton and Karen attempt to exploit the situation, and the fun begins.

“The characters of SpongeBob are so iconic,” Barth said. “There are so many kids who already know about SpongeBob and Patrick and Sandy. But if you don’t know them, they are these wonderfully unique characters. I mean, well, he’s a sponge who is square who lives in the ocean. There is Sandy who is a squirrel that lives in a tree dome and that’s how she can live in the ocean.”

Audiences will find that the musical, first appearing on stage in 2016, builds on the character of SpongeBob first made famous in the Nickelodeon series.

For Serena, the show works on various levels.

“That’s my favorite thing about how they adapted this musical from the children’s cartoon into the live version,” he said. “Children are going to think that some of these moments are so silly. The parents will enjoy little innuendos here and there, nods to more intelligent humor. Tina Landau conceived the show and layered everything together to where it’s still SpongeBob but it’s so enjoyable for literally everyone, whether they’ve seen the cartoon or not. It’s brilliant how she could do that.”

Serena’s grandparents had never seen the cartoon version of SpongeBob.

“They were not a fan and never watched the TV show,” he said. “When they saw the musical, they loved the show. There is a moment in this show for everyone.”

Even after his second production of the musical, Serena still finds that moment near the start of each performance.

“My favorite moment in the show is in the opening number where we come out with our little houses,” he said. “We do our intro bit and then I go into the audience and walk around the little retaining wall near the stage at the amphitheater. I turn around and greet the trees and the lawn — and then I turn around and greet Bikini Bottom. And that’s the first time that I see all the characters smiling and waving hello. That’s my favorite moment in the show.”

Even on those days when his energy is low, Serena finds a new lift to his spirits when that scene starts. He gets to take a deep breath, remember why he works on stage and start the show with an uplifted spirit.

“If there are nights when I show up a little more tired, that moment at the beginning of the show always reminds me of what I’m doing and the standard I need to meet.”

Serena portrays the character without using an extensive costume.

“It’s not like you’re meeting me at Disney World,” he said. “I don’t wear a giant, square, Styrofoam outfit. It’s much more like a human version of this character. I’m in my yellow little button down with a red tie, brown checkered pants and I have my tall, red and blue striped socks. The characters are easy to recognize, but we’re the human versions of all these characters.”

Not wearing a stylized costume gives Serena more freedom to express himself. He can use his face to communicate his emotions.

“If I had a heavy costume, it would be hotter and less real,” he said. “They wouldn’t be able to see my face or body move. I really think that the way they adopted this gives me a lot of creative freedom.”