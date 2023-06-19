KEARNEY — Rob and Tova Shaffer moved to Kearney from Omaha 16 years ago.

Their property in Nebraska’s largest city didn’t afford them the room to devote to landscaping, but today space is no problem at their place in northeast Kearney.

With 2 acres at their disposal, there’s room for the Shaffers to try new ideas and genuinely enjoy beautifying their property. The couple’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The Kearney Sertoma Club picked Rob and Tova for the Yard of the Month Award for May.

“Tova definitely does her research on plants,” Rob said.

A lot of the time, research is hands-on, as the Shaffers find themselves engaged in a trial-and-error approach to landscaping.

For example, they replanted the hedge that borders the walk to their home’s main entrance three times. The result of all of that decision making is a stately arrangement of various tree species, perennial plants, ground cover and a smattering of petunias because they’re colorful and hardy.

Rob’s advice for home gardeners: “Have a plan, but as things fail, plant again.”

Both Rob and Tova bring equal measures of enthusiasm to their landscaping, and they both enjoy trying new ideas. Tova is in charge of the sizeable bluegrass lawn. The Shaffers bought a riding mower with a 60-inch cutting capacity to keep up with the lawn.

“Mowing used to be a good escape,” she said, “But now it’s therapeutic pulling weeds."

After 16 years, the Shaffers’ trial and error has resulted in more than 30 trees. The species include Bartlett pears, American oak, maples, blue spruce, Linden, cottonwood, aspens, swamp white oak, crab apple and Japanese maple.

The Japanese maple stand out with their large puffy blooms and beautiful fragrance.

Tova said blooming trees are a real delight in the spring. “It’s a good time to get out and smell the trees.”