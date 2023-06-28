KEARNEY — SpongeBob nailed it when he stated, “There is nothing more fun than mindless entertainment.”

That line from the musical pokes gentle fun at the very heart of the musical, “The SpongeBob Musical,” which bursts at the seams with music and, well, more music, and dancing and, well, mindless entertainment. For fans of the animated cartoon series, this news comes as no surprise. It also makes it easy to write about the musical because whatever happens on stage makes little to no difference. The fun lies squarely in the “journey” with this production.

No spoiler alert necessary — “The SpongeBob Musical” is a fun, silly romp filled with jokes at all levels.

Crane River Theater’s production of the musical continues at 7 p.m. through Saturday at the Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Tickets are $5 per person.

As with most stage adaptions of animated television programs, “The SpongeBob Musical” features bright colors, fast action, familiar characters and enough silliness to sink a boat. The set, dreamed up by scene designer Katherine Stepanek, twirls, splits apart and transforms in a dozen different ways. Part of the fun of attending this show happens while keeping up with how the sets change from scene to scene.

As for the cast, Troy Serena owns the stage as SpongeBob SquarePants, the irrepressible sponge who lives in Bikini Bottom, a “quiet corner of the ocean floor.” Sans costume — other than a bright yellow shirt and peculiar pants — Serena inhabits the character through posture and flitting around on the stage. He practically exudes joy, optimism, friendliness and sincerity — until the other characters can hardly stand it.

As for the plot, take your pick: An Everyman’s Journey through a hostile world, a coming-of-age story for a “simple sponge,” a daring tale of sea life versus nature. Regardless of how the plot shakes out, this production reaches for a quick, plastic punch of humor, catchy songs, engaging choreography and theater magic.

As for working on various levels, one line sums up the approach. A character says, “Let’s get the — fish, outta here.” Adults will fill in another word in that spot while children will look around to see what all the fuss — and laughing — is about.

That charm continues in this musical, making it appealing to everyone — at least on some level.

As for the music, don’t get a reviewer started on that. Cyndi Lauper, They Might Be Giants, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Panic! At the Disco, Yolanda Adams, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Andy Paley — all contributed songs to the wacky musical. These different and varied composers fill “The SpongeBob Musical” with a smattering of different styles, genres and ways to present the music. What the musical lacks in continuity, it makes up for in variety.

The music just makes the musical fun, that’s all.

Director Steve Barth fills the stage with movement, courtesy of choreography by The Petersen Sisters and music under the direction of Paul Bordene Smith. Toss in a highly talented cast and “The SpongeBob Musical” gives audiences something to laugh and cheer about throughout the entire show. With this much talent, pizzazz, music and movement, who cares whether Mount Humongous will blow up or not? Oh, right. That’s one of the plot points.

The show’s message — likability, friendliness, sincerity and honesty — shine throughout this production and leave audiences humming songs, feeling a wee bit lighter and remembering a few of the silly jokes that pepper this enjoyable two hours of theater magic, mindless or not.