MINDEN — Seventy years ago, Minden native and inventor of Flex-O-Glass Harold Warp founded Pioneer Village in his hometown to celebrate the cultural and industrial progress of our culture.

The industrialist wrote in his memoir, “The History of Progress,” published in 1987: “It is my sincere hope that our generation, our children, and our children’s children will realize and appreciate the sacrifices that our forebears made in establishing and expanding our country. We hope that by displaying the items in the Pioneer Village, we will all come to realize the great amount of hard work done by these people of the past, so that we of this generation and children of future generations have a better understanding of the hardships endured in the founding of our great country.”

The museum will celebrate seven decades with a celebration 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Minden.

General admission is $15. Residents of Kearney County will be admitted at no charge.

William Ascarza, director of Pioneer Village, noted the goal of the museum.

“Pioneer Village provides an extensive chronological series of exhibits representing the evolution of technological innovations since 1830,” he wrote in an email interview. “The museum collection takes the visitor back in time to demonstrate what life was like during the height of the Industrial Revolution in America. Through interpretive signage, interactive, hands-on exhibitry and demonstrations, Pioneer Village has served to tell the history of the United States for 70 years.”

The museum’s collection features a range of objects from a blacksmith shop, a church, a train depot and a firehouse to suspended aircraft and cable cars and hundreds of everyday household items. Giving patrons the chance to encounter those artifacts allows them to better understand how they fit into everyday use.

Ascarza writes, “Visitors gain a greater appreciation of the historic, scientific and artistic significance of museum artifacts through displays and interpretation that is difficult to represent virtually. Parts of our museum are hands-on and interactive and museum staff are available to answer questions. Our patrons can spend an entire day immersed in our village collection and enjoy a memorable and educational experience.”

Highlights of the the 70th anniversary include tours, food, games, music and a scavenger hunt.

“The 70th anniversary serves as a reminder of one man's vision (Harold Warp’s) showing the technological advancements and progression of tools and techniques that have benefited people for the past two hundred years,” Ascarza wrote. “It serves as an educational experience for future generations to understand and appreciate the struggles and perseverance of our past ancestors in such ventures as transportation, communication and medicine.”

For more information, including a blog highlighting museum displays and events, visit PioneerVillage.com.

Join the celebration What: Pioneer Village 70th anniversary celebration. When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Where: 138 E. Highway 6, Minden. Admission: $15 adults; $7.50 12 years and younger; ages 5 and younger admitted at no charge. Contact: 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.com. Saturday schedule: 9 a.m. – Museum opens – live demonstrations through the day. 9 a.m. – Scavenger hunt. 10 a.m. – Museum collections tour. Noon – Food and refreshments in courtyard provided by our local Boy Scouts. Noon – Old-fashioned games in the courtyard. 1 p.m. – Welcome/highlights by Pioneer Village management and volunteer recognition. 1:30 p.m. – Sweet Adelines: Nebraska Pride Chorus performance. 3 p.m. – Melinda Ferree’s tribute to Patsy Cline. 4 p.m. – Vintage cars tour. 6 p.m. – Museum closes. Sunday schedule: 9 a.m. – Museum opens – live demonstrations through the day. 9 a.m. – Pancake breakfast in the courtyard. 11 a.m. – Church service in St. Paul Lutheran Church on the green (max attendance of 75). 11:30 a.m. – Food trucks with refreshments. Noon – Music in the courtyard. Noon – Old-fashioned games in the courtyard. 2 p.m. – Agriculture equipment tour. 4 p.m. – Aircraft tour. 6 p.m. – Museum closes.