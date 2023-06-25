Over 50 years ago Joni Eareckson Tada, then a 17-year-old with a promising future, dove headfirst into water she discovered — too late — was not as deep as she thought.

She suffered a fracture between the fourth and fifth cervical vertebrae and has since been a quadriplegic. Over the last decade, she developed chronic pain from a deteriorating body and has experienced breast cancer.

Yet, in an interview with Jamie Dean of World magazine, Tada explained, “It sounds incredible, but I really would rather be in this wheelchair knowing Jesus as I do than be on my feet without Him.”

“Incredible” is a word that seems to fit. How could someone in her situation believe that?

According to the Gospel of Luke, this is not as far-fetched as one might think, especially if we take a fresh look at the well-known story of two sisters, Mary and Martha (Luke 10:38-42).

After Jesus went to their home, the two sisters had very different responses to Jesus. It appears that both had come to believe he truly was the Christ, the Savior. As a result, Mary set at his feet, which means she was his disciple. She was listening to his teaching, hanging on every word.

Martha was busy finishing preparations for a meal. It is probable that they had been warned by some of Jesus’ disciples that he was coming (see Lk. 10:1), but Jesus did not show up last minute, forcing Martha into crisis mode.

Martha is unnecessarily anxious and troubled about the details of the meal. Yet, worse, she was giving attention to anything and everything other than her guest. And remember, JESUS is her guest! The one who had always been, the one who created the universe, the one who humbled himself by taking on flesh to become a human also, the one who was now resolved to go to the cross as the humble, sacrificially-loving, God-man, is visiting her. And yet, she is more concerned about the meal!

Jesus not only expressed his compassion and grief to Martha, he also affirmed that Mary chose the “one thing [that] is necessary . . . the good portion, which will not be taken away from her.”

The Lord does not mean nothing else is at all necessary. He is saying there is only one thing that is necessary in the ultimate sense, that is necessary to put all other things in the right focus. That one thing is Jesus, loving him more than all, following him no matter what he asks of us, and therefore listening to his teaching.

Later in Luke, Jesus clarifies that for one to be able to be his disciple, he or she must love him more than their family, more than all they possess, more than even their life (Luke 14:25-33).

What does this look like? It looks like Joni Eareckson Tada. It looks like a person who says, “I would rather know Jesus than to have, know, or experience anything or anyone else.” It looks like Mary who, when Jesus is in her home, grasps nothing else is as important.

If we don’t have that kind of love for Jesus, how can we find it? The answer is discovered in what the Church has often called the ordinary means of transforming grace. These means include reading and listening to the Bible being preached and taught, engaging in prayer and finding community in the Church.

Are you making use of these? If not, you may be anxious and troubled about many secondary things! It can change!