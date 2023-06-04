When I was in Israel recently, one of the most impactful moments for me was in northern Israel at the base of Mount Hermon where you find the headwaters of the Jordan River. It was so beautiful, and the biblical history that took place in that region is so rich and powerful.

This is where you find the region of Ceasarea Philippi. In this mountainous area with waterfalls we came to a place where we could peer into what looked like a cave with a pool of water. Jewish tradition says that this is the spot where the fallen angels came when they were kicked out of heaven.

This area was known for the pagan worship of the Greek god Pan among other pagan worship. Because of idolatry and sinful living, the Jews did not usually go there for fear of becoming ceremonially unclean. This cave full of water was known to be where they would sacrifice babies to the gods by tossing them into the water. This place was also known as the gate or doorway to the underworld, often referred to as “the gates of Hell.”

Most of the disciples were teenagers at the time, except for Peter, and so we could say Jesus brought his youth group to this absolutely dark place. I wonder if their parents had to sign permission slips. As Jesus and his disciples came into Caesarea Philippi, they would have been near this cave in the side of Mount Hermon, and you can imagine the scene in the following scriptures:

Matthew 16:13–20 (NIV) “When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do people say the Son of Man is?” They replied, “Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” “But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?” Simon Peter answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” Jesus replied, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by flesh and blood, but by my Father in heaven. And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” Then he ordered his disciples not to tell anyone that he was the Messiah.”

It's an incredible scene, and it's more than just an object lesson. Jesus intentionally brought them to a place known to be the gate to the underworld. It’s possible Jesus points to himself and says, “on this rock I will build my church.” We know Peter’s name means "rock," so maybe part of the meaning had to do with Peter.

But Jesus and his disciples were standing on the side of a mountain with a rocky cave and a waterfall nearby. Is it possible that Jesus was symbolically saying that he was going to build his church right there! He then likely points to the cave and says, “and the gates of Hades will not overcome it.”

I think Jesus was telling them that we’re not to run from the battle but rather take the battle right up to the “gates of hell.” Jesus was telling his disciples — who would soon become the apostles of the early church — that “His plan” for the church was to not play it safe.

We are to let our light shine and push back darkness, we are to be carriers of God’s presence in the world around us and we are to stand our ground against the devil’s schemes. We are supposed to be on offense, not defense!

This isn’t a call to engage more in politics. This isn’t a call to be disruptive and protest. There may be a time and place to take a biblical and spiritual stand against certain things. However, Jesus was talking about a spiritual battle.

Whether you realize it or not, the main battle we’re fighting is spiritual. This is a call to pray, to get on your knees, to raise your voice before a God that hears and responds to prayer.

Cover your family and your church in prayer. Intercede for our city. Fight in the Spirit for people you know. Don’t play it safe! The promise is that the gates of hell will not prevail. Go for it!