KEARNEY — After four decades of performing with Kate Fly as the OK Sisters, Karen Lee can’t remember the first time they played at the Sonotorium in Harmon Park.

“We’re excited to play on the newly renovated stage and excited to see what that’s all about,” Lee said. “It’s a tradition for us to play there. Kate and I have played there for so many years I can’t even tell you how long we’ve been performing there. I do remember just starting out with two acoustic guitars and a very limited PA system.”

The duo moved their way into playing with a full band.

“Now we’re back down to the acoustic music again because that’s what we love,” Lee said.

The OK Sisters, with Martin Tilley on harmonica, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium in Harmon Park as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission to the show is free. The event will also feature concessions from Buda’s Meats and TropicalSno.

Performing as a duo gives Fly and Lee a chance to connect with the audience. Along with that intimacy comes a certain vulnerability.

“We love sharing our joy of music by playing together,” Lee said. “We love feeding off each other, but if we make a mistake, we make them together — and then always recover. All we have to do is look at each other and, yeah, that was a mistake and we’re just going to hide it. Maybe we’ll do that same mistake next time so it sounds intended.”

Lee compares performing as a duo, on stage with no backup, as performing without a net.

“When you’re in a bigger ensemble, you have other people who can cover for you when you make a mistake,” she said. “It’s not so noticeable. That’s what makes it so raw. And that’s what we love about performing as a duo; everything is so raw. We don’t have drum machines, although Kate will have a sort of shaker tambourine foot stomp box and I have a kick drum. We’re going to stomp our feet anyway, so we might as well have something a little extra.”

The current stripped-down sound of the OK Sisters works well with the music, with the intimacy of their shows and where they both are in their lives.

“It’s not covered with a bunch of other music,” Lee said about the current sound of the OK Sisters. “I’m not saying that’s bad because playing in a big band is so much fun, but that entails a lot of rehearsals and getting those changes and turnarounds just right. Don’t get me wrong, we practice, but our guitar playing isn’t like the big guns in town. We do okay, but we’ve figured it out. We’ve been together for 40 years. Forty years. Our playing is almost from muscle memory.”

As longtime audience members can attest, Lee and Fly take pride in their vocal work.

“One thing we love to work on, and get perfectly, is our vocals,” Lee said. “It’s not just certain lines, it’s how we vocally create those lines, whether we slide up or drop out or stay on one note for a certain length of time. We strive for our vocals being so in sync.”

And after 40 years, they know how each other will react to a piece of music or a set of lyrics.

“I know what Kate’s going to do,” Lee said. “I know how she’s going to sing, for the most part. But, okay, sometimes she ad libs and she’ll do something I’ve never heard her do before. She’ll take it someplace else. I’ll either back up and back off and not sing or, if I can catch it in time, I can follow her. And vise versa. She does the same with me.”

In addition to the serious side of the music, Lee understands the importance of keeping connected with the audience.

“We try not to be so serious,” she said. “We’re up there trying to have fun. If we make a mistake or say the wrong thing, we’ll stop in the middle of a song and go, ‘What did we just sing?’ and then get right back into it. We want to keep it fun. We have some tough songs we’ve worked on, and we love getting those particular spots just perfect because, well, we’re perfectionists. We want to do it perfectly, so that’s where the practice comes in.”

Putting together a show requires a feeling for the individual songs, the arc of the set and a nod to the audience. Even with all that planning, Lee understands what the audience will recall most.

“I’ve always found that the first couple of songs we start with and the last few songs we end with are the most memorable,” she said. “Everything else in between is just mushed together. So we think about how we’re going to open the show. Are we going to open with a bang or something laid back? Most of the time we just don’t know.”

Lee encourages the audience to come to the show prepared to relax and enjoy the music.

“Bring lawn chairs to be comfortable,” she said. “Or throw a blanket down on the ground and relax and enjoy. Bring a picnic basket and have supper while listening to an evening of acoustic music. And bring your friends. It’s like coming to a family picnic.”

Feelin' OK What: OK Sisters perform as part of Concerts in the Park presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. When: 7 p.m. Sunday. Where: Harmon Park at 3100 Fifth Ave. Admission: Free. Contact: KearneyArts.org. Upcoming performances in the series: June 18 — Blue Plate Special. July 2 — Code Blue. July 9 — West Wind. July 16 — TeZZ. July 23 — BD and the Boys. July 30 — Blackberry Winter.