■ "About My Father" (PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity), comedy — Sebastian Maniscalco joins with Robert De Niro in this story about a man and his father who spend a weekend with the wealthy parents of his fiancee. Directed by Laura Terruso ("Fits and Starts," "Hello, My Name is Doris"). Also features Kim Cattrall as Tigger. 89 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Boogeyman" (PG-13 for terror, violent content, teen drug use and some strong language), horror — Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late. Features Han Soto as Mild-Mannered Man. 89 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Fast X" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, boring bravado and a vocabulary of about 10 words), action, adventure, fantasy — Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) stars, once again, in this action-packed adventure of smashing cars, beating people senseless and breaking things. Also features Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody. Part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. 181 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements), action, adventure, fantasy — Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. This mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Or there might be large financial penalty. 150 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Little Mermaid" (PG for action, peril and some scary images), adventure, family, fantasy — Halle Bailey stars as the Little Mermaid in this Disney retelling of the story. Also features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Barden as King Triton and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. 135 minutes. Golden Ticket.

■ "The Machine" (R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references), comedy — Bert Kreischer stars as Bert, a guy who gets kidnapped by some Russians because of his actions 20 years ago during a semester abroad in Russia. Also features Mark Hamil as Albert, Iva Babic as Irina and Martyn Ford as Sponge. 112 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse" (PG for sequences of animated violence, some language and other stuff), — Miles Morales travels across the Multiverse where he discovers a team of Spider-People. When heroes clash, Miles must learn to redefine what it means to be a hero. Features the voices of Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry and Jake Johnson. Directed by Joaquim Does Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. 140 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for for mild action and mild violence), animated comedy — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "You Hurt My Feelings" (R for language, pure and simple), animated adventure — Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies play a husband and wife whose near perfect marriage gets rocked when the husband criticizes the novel his wife wrote. Written and directed by Nicole Holofcener ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?"). Also features Micihaela Watkins, Owen Teague, Amber Tamblyn and David Cross. 93 minutes. The World Theatre.