■ "The Boogeyman" (PG-13 for terror, violent content, teen drug use and some strong language), horror — Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late. Features Han Soto as Mild-Mannered Man. 89 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Covenant" (R for violence, language throughout and brief drug content), action, thriller — Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in this story about an American soldier fighting in Afghanistan and his interpreter who saves him after he is injured. Directed by Guy Ritchie ("Aladdin," "The Man From U.N.C.L.E."). 123 minutes. The World Theatre.

■ "Elemental" (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief frumpy language), animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes. Golden Ticket; Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Flash" (PG-13 for sequences of violence, action, some strong language and partial nudity), action, adventure, fantasy — Director Andy Muschietti rides herd on this story about Barry Allen who found his super powers after getting hit by a bolt of lightning, turning him into The Flash. Stars Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller. 144 minutes. Golden Ticket; Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Little Mermaid" (PG for action, peril and some scary images), adventure, family, fantasy — Halle Bailey stars as the Little Mermaid in this Disney retelling of the story. Also features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Barden as King Triton and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. 135 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "No Hard Feelings" (R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use), romantic comedy — Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick star in this story about a nanny hired by a wealthy couple to help their son prepare socially and emotionally for college. Also stars Victorya Danylko-Petrovskaya as Cheerleader. 103 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Sing 2" (PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence), animated adventure — Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Directed by Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet. Features the voices of Matthew McConaughy, Scarlett Johanson and Reese Witherspoon. 90 minutes. Golden Ticket.

■ "Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse" (PG for sequences of animated violence, some language and other stuff), action, adventure — Miles Morales travels across the Multiverse where he discovers a team of Spider-People. When heroes clash, Miles must learn to redefine what it means to be a hero. Features the voices of Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry and Jake Johnson. Directed by Joaquim Does Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. 140 minutes. Golden Ticket; Kearney Cinema.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for for mild action and mild violence), animated comedy — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" (PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence and language) action, adventure, fantasy — Destruction, conflict and a terrifying new nemesis set the stage for this globetrotting adventure as the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons join the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth. Features the voice of Michelle Yeoh as Airazor and Tobe Nwigwe as Reek. 127 minutes. Golden Ticket; Kearney Cinema.