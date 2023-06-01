■ "About My Father" (PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity) comedy — Sebastian Maniscalco joins with Robert De Niro in this story about a man and his father who spend a weekend with the wealthy parents of his fiancee. Directed by Laura Terruso ("Fits and Starts," "Hello, My Name is Doris"). Also features Kim Cattrall as Tigger. 89 minutes. Kearney Cinema 8.

■ "Fast X" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, boring bravado and a vocabulary of about 10 words) action, adventure, fantasy — Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) stars, once again, in this action-packed adventure of smashing cars, beating people senseless and breaking things. Also features Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody. Part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. 181 minutes. Kearney Cinema 8, Golden Ticket.

■ "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements) action, adventure, fantasy — Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. This mission could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Or there might be a large financial penalty. 150 minutes. Kearney Cinema 8, Golden Ticket.

■ "Kandahar" (R for for the usual violence and language) action thriller — Ric Roman Waugh directs this story about a CIA operative and his translator who flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission. Features Gerard Butler as Tom Harris and Hakeem Jomah as Rasoul. Written by Mitchell LaFortune ("War Face," "Last Breath"). 119 minutes. Kearney Cinema 8.

■ "The Little Mermaid" (PG for action, peril and some scary images) adventure, family, fantasy — Halle Bailey stars as the Little Mermaid in this Disney retelling of the story. Also features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. 135 minutes. Kearney Cinema 8, Golden Ticket.

■ "The Machine" (R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references) comedy — Bert Kreischer stars as Bert, a guy who gets kidnapped by some Russians because of his actions 20 years ago during a semester abroad in Russia. Also features Mark Hamill as Albert, Iva Babic as Irina and Martyn Ford as Sponge. 112 minutes. Kearney Cinema 8.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for for mild action and mild violence) animated comedy — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes. Kearney Cinema 8.