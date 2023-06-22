Lend a helping ear

What: MOH 2.0, a fundraiser to help support the sound system of the Minden Opera House.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden.

Admission: $50 per person, $500 for sponsored tables; $400 for a reserved table or $20 for band performance only.

Contact: 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com.