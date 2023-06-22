MINDEN — For Marcy Brandt, improving the sound system at the Minden Opera House is personal.
“My mother, and most of my aunts and uncles, have extreme hearing issues,” she said. “My mom, being right here in Minden and coming to a lot of our shows, she really can’t enjoy them as much, even though she has hearing aids. It’s incredibly difficult for her to hear and understand what is happening on stage. She’s the kind of person I want to help.”
As the director of the Minden Opera House, Brandt understands the importance of offering cultural programs that everyone can enjoy.
“Our goal is to have at least one, if not two ways, for people who need hearing assistance to be able to better hear our programming,” she said. “Both ways involve tapping into our sound system and plugging that into their ears directly, whether that’s through the audience member’s own hearing aid or through some sort of device we provide.”
Brandt and the staff of the Minden Opera House, in partnership with Kearney County Community Foundation, hope to start the process of providing hearing assistance by raising funds with MOH 2.0, a fundraiser featuring food from Mom & Dad’s BBQ, cocktails, a live auction and a performance by the Omaha-based band, South of Center, featuring former Minden resident Tim Burke.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for the entire evening are $50 each. Sponsored tables are available for $500 and reserved tables are $400. Admission to the band-only performance, beginning at 8:30 p.m., is $20 per person.
“This is part of our inclusivity goal,” Brandt said. “We want to be more inclusive to people with various abilities.”
For more information or to reserve tables, call 308-832-0588 or visit MindenOperaHouse.com.