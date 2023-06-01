Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — To the average observer, Tripwire’s stage show might look unrestrained, to say the least.

“In the best possible way, it’s a bit of chaos,” said Tim Melin, guitarist for the band. “We play the most popular songs out there from the 70s and 80s to brand new stuff that’s on the radio, all different genres from country to hip hop to pop. We do things a little bit differently. Some songs will sound just like the record and some songs will sound completely different.”

The Fargo, North Dakota-based band covers artists like Lee Greenland, Queen, Weezer, Green Day, Eminem, Black Eyed Peas — and the list goes on.

“Our list of songs is all over the place,” Melin said. “We have plenty more that we play that aren’t even on the list. And a quarter of the show is requests. Even if we don’t know the song, we’ll try to get through it. Our set list is all over the place.”

The members of Tripwire pride themselves on their stage show.

“We have choreography that goes with a lot of our show,” Melin said. “We have trampolines we bring on stage, if the stage is big enough and allows it.”

The band will headline Heritage Day at Yanney Park with a show at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Park presented by Kearney Park and Recreation Dept. Admission to the concert, and all the other events of the day, is free.

The musical portion of the day begins with a concert by Tri-City Trio at 5:30 p.m. followed by Soca Jukebox at 6:45 p.m. Fireworks will close out the day at approximately 10 p.m.

Melin and his band usually start with a predetermined song. They get a feel for the crowd and then find songs that fit the mood.

“We don’t have a set list,” he said. “We call out the first song and from then on, we just see how the crowd is reacting. It’s extremely rare that we’ll play two similar songs in a row. If we start out the night with a Johnny Cash song, chances are the next song is going to be something from the 2000s; pop radio followed by 80s rock followed by a new country song. It all depends on what the crowd is feeling. Every show is entirely different. We’ve never had the same set list twice in the 20 years we’ve been playing together.”

The band has a few songs that audiences might not know.

“If that’s the case, we find a way to encourage the audience to enjoy them,” Melin said. “We have more than a dozen instruments on stage. There’s a pop song called ‘Happier’ that doesn’t go over that well with audiences, but it goes just fine. People know it, but for the song, instead of the huge DJ keyboard parts, I play saxophone and then halfway through, during a break in the middle of the song, I run back and get on drums and our drummer comes up front and finishes playing that keyboard part on his trumpet.”

Tripwire finds a way to make all the music interesting and fun.

While on stage, Melin considers versatility and action to be paramount.

“If one of us is standing still for more than a minute, that’s unusual,” he said. “We are all over the place. Stage presence is so key in what we do. We switch instruments, we switch microphones. Motion and action, that’s what we do. And we don’t take ourselves too seriously. And that seems to endear ourselves to the crowd.”

Melin grew up listening to his mother’s music — Roy Orbison, ABBA, Johnny Cash.

“My actual love of music came in the 90s with that kind of post-grunge era stuff of Collective Soul, The Dave Matthews Band and stuff like that. I also listened to reggae, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Queen — and Butch Walker, somebody most people don’t know. He’s an absolute beast of a musician from Atlanta.”

Melin performs on vocals, guitar, fiddle, harmonica, mandolin, drums, keyboards, sax, trumpet and melodica.

Heritage Day also includes a wide range of events beginning with the Sue Bush Memorial Run at 9 p.m.