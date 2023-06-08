KEARNEY — When director Steve Barth talks about “The SpongeBob Musical,” he can hardly contain his excitement for these cartoon characters who just happen to live at the bottom of the ocean.

“This is a production that surpasses the cartoon,” he said. “Whether you grew up watching the cartoon, whether you loved the cartoon or even if you’ve never seen the cartoon, you’re going to be able to relate to these characters, enjoy the story line and have a great time.”

Audiences will find that the musical, that first appeared on stage in 2016, builds on the character of SpongeBob first made famous in the Nickelodeon series.

“There are so many fun, quirky elements to this show,” Barth said. “It takes the heart of SpongeBob and adds in so many wonderful songs and characters. The music is what stands out the most in this production because it has songs from literally every pop artist out there."

And then some.

Cyndi Lauper, They Might Be Giants, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Panic! At the Disco, Yolanda Adams, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Andy Paley — all contributed songs to the wacky musical.

“All of the songs in the show were written specifically for the musical,” Barth noted. “All of the artists loved the message the musical sends out; of love, acceptance and community. They really wanted to contribute to this production. The music has really come together to make this show stand out as an awesome production.”

Crane River Theater will present “The SpongeBob Musical” opening June 19 and continuing daily (except Sundays) through July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Admission to the show is $5 per person. All tickets will be sold at the gate prior to each performance.

With a cast of 24, Barth expects the show to produce a spectacle that will enthrall audiences.

He added: “If you’re a kid, you’re going to love it. If you’re an adult, not only will you laugh at this production but there are moments that are really genuinely touching. I think audiences will follow the journey wonderfully.”

The story starts when an underwater volcano, Mount Humongous, threatens to endanger SpongeBob’s hometown of Bikini Bottom. Villains Plankton and Karen attempt to exploit the situation, and the fun begins.

“The characters of SpongeBob are so iconic,” Barth said. “There are so many kids who already know about SpongeBob and Patrick and Sandy. But if you don’t know them, they are these wonderfully unique characters. I mean, well, he’s a sponge who is square who lives in the ocean. There is Sandy who is a squirrel that lives in a tree dome, and that’s how she can live in the ocean.”

Patrick, a sea star, takes on the role of SpongeBob’s best friend.

“And there are so many other characters,” Barth said. “There’s a squid, a crab and a lobster — all of these wonderful sea creatures that come to life in a unique fashion.”

In order to portray the characters, the production relies on extensive costuming. The show includes 300 different costume pieces.

“There are actors who will wear six, seven or even eight different outfits, changing from one to the next to the next,” the director said. “We promise sequins, glitter and color galore.”

The Broadway production received 12 Tony nominations in 2018. Production began in 2014 when Wayne Coyne, lead singer of The Flaming Lips, announced on Twitter that he was developing lyrics for the musical.

With big stage production numbers and smaller, intimate songs, the musical aims for that sweet spot that entertains children and yet offers something engaging for adults.

“I think all audiences will enjoy ‘The SpongeBob Musical,’” Barth said.