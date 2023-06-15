KEARNEY — Come experience Downtown Kearney’s restaurants and bars. Taste of Downtown is a food and drink passport event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday at midnight. Entry for the gift card giveaway is included with each ticket purchase. The gift card giveaway winner will be randomly selected the week following the event.

Prior to the event, ticket buyers will receive their ticket and a map (via email) to visit participating bars and restaurants to sample food and drinks. Tickets must be presented at each stop in order to receive the sample provided.

Ticket holders will have until 10 p.m. to make their way to each stop. Some stops may have limited hours of participation. Identification will be checked at each stop before offering alcohol.

Each participating bar/restaurant will offer a special sample item for Taste of Downtown ticket holders. These offerings may be a sample of the businesses' best-selling menu item or a sample of a brand-new creation made exclusively for Taste of Downtown.

The 14 businesses participating in Taste of Downtown are: Brix, Copperfield's Bar, Cunningham's Journal, Eagles Club, Fanatics Sports Bar, Gillies Bar, Ktown Cakery, McCue's Nebraska Taproom, The Otherside, Paddy O'Mally's, NVY Cigar Bar, Platte Valley Taphouse, Play Pen Lounge, and the VFW.

Organizers are excited for Taste of Downtown to showcase some of Downtown Kearney's awesome food and drink establishments and to kick off Kearney's 150th Birthday celebrations.

For more information about Taste of Downtown visit our Facebook page, Downtown Kearney on the Bricks. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/630835384617.