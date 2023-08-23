KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Kearney Public Library are conducting a Storybook Walk at Harmon Park on Sunday.

Interested participants can come by anytime between 1-3 p.m., to read “Commotion in the Ocean” by Giles Andreae.

Take a walk through Harmon Park while reading the book's pages and engaging in fun activities based on the story. The walk starts and ends at the Harmon Park Activity Center.

This is a free event for people of all ages. For more information, please call the Kearney Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644.