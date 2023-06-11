"What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes."

—James 4:14b NRSV

I spent my teenage years in a church where we memorized a lot of Scripture. I’ve known about James’ warning to his more affluent readers for most of my life; I committed it to memory as a teenager. As a result, I knew in abstract that life is transitory and nothing we can do will change that. Over the last few months, those abstract ideas have come home to me in a deeply personal way.

More than 30 years ago, my wife’s parents retired to their dream destination, one state to the east of where we were living at the time. They transitioned into retirement about the same time my wife and I were starting our family.

My in-laws were thrilled to live in a place where they had often visited during the summer with their young family. What wasn’t to like: There were bocce courts, lawn bowling pitches and seven community golf courses to play. “One a day!” exclaimed my father-in-law with a glimmer in his eye.

That retirement village was an important part of our family life. It was a yearly trip for us, usually in the summer. We swam in the community pool, we practiced putting on the practice greens, and we enjoyed all the restaurants in their community and the outlying area. Making the trip to see the grandparents was such a “regular” part of our lives that we made up a song to celebrate our arrival at their house.

We moved all around the country, our children grew up, went off to college and started their own careers, but the rituals and memories associated with a trip to visit my in-laws was a constant.

Several weeks ago, we got the phone call that changed everything. A medical condition presented itself that necessitated changes. Now we intend to move them from their home to a local retirement community.

We’re grateful that Kearney is blessed with many wonderful options for people who need various stages of care. Mingled in that gratitude is some sadness. I’m amazed at just how quickly this constant in life vanished. All of this brought home James’ teaching in a powerful way: I have today; it is all I can state with certainty. Not tomorrow, not next week or month or year. I have today. Everything else is tentative.