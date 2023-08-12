With an artificial knee in my near future, healing has been much on my mind. And it seems that many of my friends and acquaintances have had problems with necks, knees, hips, shoulders, and feet.

I have spent many an hour visiting and praying with people working hard to extend the mileage on our mortal bodies. And that is a good thing! We are thankful every day for the gift of medicine, technology, and prayer working together for renewal. Jesus was all about healing, stopping frequently in his ministry to give new sight and new mobility.

In the end, however, no matter how much we do to renew our bones and ligaments, we should never forget that what we are really seeking is wholeness. A wholeness that transcends our individual body parts. The wholeness that Jesus was providing, even as he erased skin lesions and restored withered hands. We are body, mind, and spirit working together.

This is true of the body of humanity, as well as the individual body. For every bad knee, there is a good knee. For every bad shoulder, there is a good shoulder. If we work in unison, every part will be accounted for, and the burden is not on one part to provide everything.

The Apostle Paul points out in 1 Corinthians that we would be a sorry lot if we were all eyes, or all ears, or all knees, and did not lean on each other for the gifts we do not have. As much as I want to run and climb again with two good knees, the reality is that I may have to rely on others to do my running and climbing. But I can still blaze a trail with praying and preaching.

As we attend to those in our midst suffering from physical illness, we must also act together. There will be those who contribute with prayer, those who run errands, those who provide meals, and those who keep vigil. True healing will require all of these things, with no gift being greater than another.

I encourage you, as you face your own personal health hurdles, to remember that wholeness is really that for which we long. Wholeness that allows us to heal properly. Wholeness that allows us to accept our limitations. Wholeness that allows our friends to be our hitching posts. Wholeness with Christ at the center.

Individually and collectively, we often feel fractured. But God assures us that wholeness is within reach if we become both healers and those being healed.