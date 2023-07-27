HOLDREGE — When Pat Underwood begins to plan a season of concerts and events at The Tassel, Phelps County Center for the Performing Arts, in Holdrege, she considers many factors.

“As we have been trying to do for the last several years, we have a season that combines a wide variety of performances along with high quality,” said the director of the venue. “This is our 25th season on The Tassel’s stage.”

Early on during her 13 seasons as the director, Underwood learned that if she continues to offer performances of the highest quality, audiences in central Nebraska will trust her judgment — even for performers they know little about.

“That is absolutely accurate,” she said. “The Tassel has opened doors to a variety of entertainment. People have learned to trust our programming. They have learned that we’re going to have good quality music, regardless of the style or genre. I feel really good about that. I also have to give credit to our programming committee from our board. They take this job very seriously.”

Underwood and the committee consider many different performers when organizing a season of shows.

“Always in mind is the highest quality we can afford with a variety that will reach as many audience members as we can,” she said.

The 2023-24 season features eight performances:

■ Aug. 13 – 3 p.m. — Jarana!, a Nebraska-based ensemble performing South American musical styles.

■ Sept. 14 – 7:30 p.m. — Spoonful of Love, a tribute to the music and influences of the Lovin’ Spoonful, created by original drummer Mike Arturi.

■ Oct. 5 – 7:30 p.m. — Glenn Miller Orchestra, featuring a unique jazz sound and playing favorites from the big band era.

■ Nov. 19 – 3 p.m. — Chase Hasty, The Magician, a Holdrege native who has gone on to perform magic for a decade.

■ Dec. 5 – 7:30 p.m. — Christmas with the B2wins, brothers from Brazil who perform holiday music with an infectious and energetic style.

■ Jan. 28 – 3 p.m. — Galvin Cello Quartet, performing chamber music with a twist.

■ Feb. 24 – 7:30 p.m. — Manhattan Chamber Players, based in New York City, share a common air of performing the greatest works in the chamber repertoire at the highest level.

■ April 11 – 7:30 p.m. — Bach to the Future, a quartet that approaches classical music with an exciting and whimsical approach.

Underwood noted that the performance on Dec. 5, featuring the B2wins, breaks new ground for The Tassel.

“It’s the first show I’ve ever repeated,” she said. “I don’t like to repeat shows except than we had a show last year by the B2wins, which is short for ‘The Brazilian Twins,’ and we had more excitement about that show and more requests for a repeat booking that we have had in all of my time at The Tassel.”

Brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas made themselves available for a return to Holdrege.

“They weren’t really available but they decided to go ahead and do another show for us in December,” Underwood said. “I hope everyone will see it this time, especially if they missed in last year. If you don’t know how great the show was, just ask around. We had a very big audience and a lot of people loved this show.”

When it comes to determining if the programming works for audiences in central Nebraska, Underwood considers the size of the audience. She also includes another, more nebulous factor.

“We can evaluate programming success on ticket sales,” she noted. “But just as important is audience reaction, both in the theater and in the community. The enthusiasm and excitement and happiness of the audience is a big deal. We also think that the creativity and diversity of our artists is a success that you can’t measure with a yardstick.”

Underwood and her committee work to bring in performers that her audience might not otherwise have a chance to see in rural Nebraska.

“So we also try to include music that people are familiar with like the Glenn Miller Orchestra or Chase Hasty,” she said. “I think it is trying to find the proper mix of those things. And when people are appreciative of it, we recognize that as a type of success as well.”

For more details and information, visit TheTasel.org, email info@TheTassel.org or call 308-995-2717.