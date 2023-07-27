KEARNEY — Kearney Symphony’s 2023-24 season, “From Prodigy to Mastery,” will include four concerts of guest artists.
Season tickets are $40 for adults for all four concerts or $15 for ages 11-17. Performances include:
- Oct. 10 — “Voices of Innovation” featuring clarinetist Elizandro Garcia Montoya.
- Dec. 5 — “Sounds of the Season” including violin soloist Ting-Lan Chen performing “The Lark Ascending.”
- March 7 — “Cowboys and Caballeros” with music by Aaron Copeland.
- May 7 — “Romantic Expressions” highlighting music by Borodin and Dvořák.
The orchestra is directed by Alison Gaines. For more information, visit UNK.edu/KSO or call 308-865-8618.