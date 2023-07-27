KEARNEY — The final performance of the 2023 Concerts in the Park series will feature a central Nebraska favorite, Blackberry Winter.

Performing what the group calls “Sax Kickin’ Classic Rock,” the band’s roots come from the early 1970s at Kearney State College.

“It was late '71, early '72,” recalled Steve Jacobi, one of the founders of Blackberry Winter, in a previous interview. “While in high school in Hastings we had a band called the Fabulous Suns. After graduation, some of the guys went to UNL and but the majority of them went to Kearney State. We wanted to keep the band going, so we took in some new members and played a few shows. We then decided that with new guys, we should change the name.”

Jacobi and his band mates adopted the name of Blackberry Winter. Personnel came and went. Several members, still in high school in Hastings, traveled to Kearney to perform and practice.

“I was with the band for awhile and then I started getting a little tired of it,” he said. “I called it quits closer to 1973, but the rest of the guys kept going. And then the members came and went, and came and went.”

That version of Blackberry Winter stayed strong until the early 1980s, even recording some songs in L.A.

“Then in 1996, the original guitar player we had in college called me and we got a bunch of guys together, along with about three of us original members, and regrouped,” Jacobi said. “We just started making music again and here we are today.”

Members of Blackberry Winter will play the final performance of the Concerts in the Park series at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park.

Admission to the concert is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Brad Driml, executive director of the council, noted that the season has gone very well — except for torrential rain during the first concert on June 4 that caused a delay in the show by Flatwater Jazz.

“Even that night ended on a high note,” Driml wrote in an email interview. “We have had larger than average attendance and it looks like we’ll be able to accomplish our goal to provide scholarships with the proceeds from out summer concerts.”

Sponsors have contacted the Kearney Area Arts Council hoping to help support the series for the summer of 2024.

“We’re looking forward to our final concert with Sunday with Blackberry Winter, always a big crowd pleaser,” he said.

The current members of Blackberry Winter include Jacobi, keyboards; Mick Johnson, guitar, percussion; Terry Sinnard, bass; Craig Link, drums; Greg Tesdall, sax, flute; Terry Speed, sax; and Terry Ryan, sax.

At one time Blackberry Winter included 10 members.

“We kinda took a hiatus in 2008 and then Terry, Craig and myself got together in 2013 and tried it again,” Jacobi said. “We added some more guys who were totally different including Mick Johnson — and here we are today.”

Regardless of the all the personnel changes, Jacobi said it’s the music, classic rock, that has been the cohesive factor in the band.

“I guess it gets in your blood and psyche,” he said. “It’s totally enjoyable. For my part, I play keyboards and use a real Hammond B3 organ. It’s really about the classic rock and the music. It’s about putting out the tunes — and I think we do it quite well.”

The band’s set list includes songs by Delbert McClinton, Van Morrison, James Taylor, Booker T, Edgar Winter, James Brown, The Band, Chicago, Doobie Brothers and the Monkees, to name a few.

“I enjoy every time we play,” Jacobi said, “even though we have to travel, set up, play for a few hours, break down and return home late at night. It’s a labor of love.”

Throughout the history of the band, Jacobi made long lasting friendships with the other performers in Blackberry Winter.

“It’s just fun to be with everybody, just waiting for the next gig,” he said.

That's a wrap, folks What: Blackberry Winter performs as part of the Concerts in the Park series, presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. When: 7 p.m. Sunday. Where: Sonotorium stage at Harmon Park, 29th Street and Fifth Avenue. Admission: Free. Contact: KearneyArts.org.