KEARNEY — What you see is what you get with BD and the Boys.

“We’re are a '60s and '70s rock ‘n’ roll band,” said Bruce Swihart, a member of the group. “There’s no backtracks, no computerized stuff. It’s just all us. We just love the music from the '60s and the '70s.”

Swihart looks back on those two decades as something special.

“In my humble opinion, that’s where rock ‘n’ roll started,” he said. “You can go back to Chuck Berry in the '50s and all that, but once you hit The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, that lead to all the music after that. There’s not a lot of live bands around anymore that play strictly '60s and '70s music but we’ve managed to stay in that time frame.”

While BD and the Boys might toss in a song or two from the '80s, they still regard the tunes of the '60s and '70s as the best music.

Kearney audiences can hear BD and the Boys perform at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be provided by Budas Meats and TropicalSno.

Almost two decades ago, Swihart got together with several friends to jam.

“We had a whim way back in 2004,” he said. “It was just myself and a couple other guys. We had a private backyard party and we called it ‘Woodstock on Charles.’ You can guess the theme. At the party, there just so happened to be a guy that played as a drummer in a rock ‘n’ roll band in the '60s. Another guy played trumpet and sang in another band.”

One thing lead to anther as the band began to form. Swihart told his wife that they would never last more than five years.

“Lo and behold, we’re still going strong today,” he said. “Our current lineup has been the same since 2017.”

Audiences can expect to hear songs by the Hollies, The Beatles, the Eagles, Sam & Dave, Beach Boy, John Fogerty and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“Some of the best songs sound simple when listening to them,” Swihart said. “When you try to play them, it’s a whole other deal. We take a lot of pride in trying to sound just like the record. We play the songs in the same key. There’s no cheating musically on our behalf; it’s all us. With some bands, you can’t tell if it’s live or Memorex.”

Swihart referred to a series of advertisements from the early 1980s promoting a type of recording tape.

“We want to do the best we can in replicating the sounds of the '60s and '70s,” he said. “We’ve had some nice opportunities come our way. We opened for The Guess Who, Grand Funk Railroad and The Temptations. A memory that will always be with myself and the band was when we opened for Three Dog Night.”

After the show, one of the members of the legendary '60s band said to Swihart and BD and the Boys, “You know what fellas, you really work hard on your harmonies, don’t you.”

That compliment meant a great deal to the Grand Island-based band. All five of the members of BD and the Boys sing.

“To me, that was probably the best compliment we could ever have,” Swihart said. “We do work hard on our vocals. When people hire us, they know what they’re getting. We’re not a country band, we’re not a hard rock band — we’re that '60s and '70s group. A lot of people don’t always dance at our shows, but even if they aren’t dancing, you can look out and see people enjoying the music.”

Swihart can see people singing around or tapping their feet.

“That’s what I look for,” he said. “They know the words. To us, that’s what we like to do — we like to play that type of music.”

In the future, Swihart wonders what kind of music will be considered “oldies” in four or five decades. Looking back at his own musical legacy, he sometimes feels surprised.

“Who would have thought there would still be a Beatles’ channel? The Beach Boys channel was on last week,” he said. “That kind of music is timeless. It will last forever for me.”

Enjoy the summer air What: BD and the Boys performs as part of Concerts in the Park presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. When: 7 p.m. Sunday. Where: Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3100 Fifth Ave. Admission: Free. BD and the Boys include: ■ Dan Sodomka, bass and vocals. ■ Randy Mendyk, drums and vocals. ■ Gene Ulmer, trumpet and vocals. ■ Bruce Swihart, guitar and vocals. ■ Steve Jacobi, keyboards and vocals. Upcoming performance in the series: ■ July 30 — Blackberry Winter.