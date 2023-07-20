■ "Barbie" (PG-13 for suggestive material and brief language), comedy — Director Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") fashioned a film around a doll and all her doll friends. The marketing says it all: "If you love Barbie, this film is for you." And also: "If you hate Barbie, this film is for you." Stars Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling. Also features Will Ferrell and Rhea Perlman. 114 minutes. Golden Ticket, Kearney Cinema.

■ "Elemental" (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief frumpy language), animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (PG-13 for sequences of violence, action, language, smoking and whatnot), adventure, family — Harrison Ford plays an ancient archaeologist Indiana Jones as he races against time to find a legendary artifact that just might change the course of history — maybe. Also features Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Voller and Chase Brown as Larry - Beat Poet Guy. 154 minutes. Golden Ticket, Kearney Cinema.

■ "Insidious: The Red Door" (PG-13 for violence, terror, frightening images, strong language, hard stares and suggestive references), — Patrick Wilson stars as Josh Lambert, a man who is plagued by demons. He must do everything in his power to deal with the demons, which leads to some pretty interesting situations, I guess. He also directed this train wreck. 107 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Joy Ride" (R for strong and crude sexual content, language throughout, drug content and brief graphic nudity), comedy — Four Chinese-American friends bond as they discover the truth of what it means to love who you are. The travel to China in search of one of their birth mothers. Stars Debbie Fan, Kenneth Liu and Annie Mumolo. Directed by Adele Lim. 95 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, action, some naughty language and suggestive material), action, adventure, thriller — Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, an agent who must track down a new weapon that can cause terrible, terrible, terrible damage if it falls into the wrong hands. Also features Hamza Butt as Airport Traveler. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie ("Mission Impossible: Fallout," "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation," "Top Gun: Maverick"). 163 minutes. Golden Ticket, Kearney Cinema.

■ "No Hard Feelings" (R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use), romantic comedy — Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick star in this story about a nanny hired by a wealthy couple to help their son prepare socially and emotionally for college. Also stars Victorya Danylko-Petrovskaya as Cheerleader. 103 minutes. Kearney Cinema.

■ "Paint" (PG-13 for sexual/suggestive material, drug use and petty theft), comedy — Owen Wilson stars as Carl, a public TV host of a painting show, based on Bob Ross. His life is improving until a younger — and more accomplished — artist arrives on the scene and steals everything Carl holds dear. Written and directed by Brit McAdams ("American Hustle"). 96 minutes. World Theatre.

■ "Sound of Freedom" (PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking), action, drama — Based on a true story about a federal agent who turns into a vigilante to rescue children trapped by sex traffickers. Directed and written by Alejandro Monteverde and featuring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Also stars Ariel Sierra as Checho. 135 minutes. Golden Ticket, Kearney Cinema.