■ "Elemental" (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language), animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes. Cinema 8; Golden Ticket.

■ "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (PG-13 for sequences of violence, action, language, smoking and whatnot), adventure, family — Harrison Ford plays an ancient archaeologist Indiana Jones as he races against time to find a legendary artifact that just might change the course of history — maybe. Also features Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Voller and Chase Brown as Larry - Beat Poet Guy. 154 minutes. Cinema 8; Golden Ticket.

■ "Insidious: The Red Door" (PG-13 for violence, terror, frightening images, strong language, hard stares and suggestive references), horror, thriller — Patrick Wilson stars as Josh Lambert, a man who is plagued by demons. He must do everything in his power to deal with the demons, which leads to some pretty interesting situations, I guess. He also directed this train wreck. 107 minutes. Cinema 8; Golden Ticket.

■ "Joy Ride" (R for strong and crude sexual content, language throughout, drug content and brief graphic nudity), comedy — Four Chinese-American friends bond as they discover the truth of what it means to love who you are. They travel to China in search of one of their birth mothers. Stars Debbie Fan, Kenneth Liu and Annie Mumolo. Directed by Adele Lim. 95 minutes. Cinema 8.

■ "No Hard Feelings" (R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use), romantic comedy — Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick star in this story about a nanny hired by a wealthy couple to help their son prepare socially and emotionally for college. Also stars Victorya Danylko-Petrovskaya as Cheerleader. 103 minutes. Cinema 8.

■ "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" (PG for some action, rude humor and attitude), animated comedy — Sixteen-year-old Ruby Gillman learns that she is in the next legendary line of sea krakens. Despite her lofty destiny, she is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High. Ruby struggles even more to fit in when her mother forbids her from going to the beach. After disobeying her mother's rules, she discovers that she is descended from the warrior Kraken queens and will ascend to the throne. 91 minutes. Cinema 8.

■ "Sound of Freedom" (PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking), action, drama — Based on a true story about a federal agent who turns into a vigilante to rescue children trapped by sex traffickers. Directed and written by Alejandro Monteverde and featuring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Also stars Ariel Sierra as Checho. 135 minutes. Cinema 8; Golden Ticket.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for for mild action and mild violence), animated comedy — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes. The World Theatre.

■ "Trolls World Tour" (2020) (PG for some mild, but tastefully rude humor), animated adventure — Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Features Anna Kendrick as Poppy and Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn. 91 minutes. Golden Ticket.