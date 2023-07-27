■ "Barbie" (PG-13 for suggestive material and brief language), comedy — Director Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") fashioned a film around a doll and all her doll friends. The marketing says it all: "If you love Barbie, this film is for you." And also: "If you hate Barbie, this film is for you." Stars Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling. Also features Will Ferrell and Rhea Perlman. 114 minutes.

■ "Elemental" (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief disappointing language), animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes.

■ "Grease" (1978) (PG-13 for sexual content including references, teen smoking, drinking and language), musical drama — Opposites attract in this musical directed by Randal Kleiser ("The Blue Lagoon"). John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star as teenagers who met at the beach. After a torrid summer of love, they end up at the same high school where they try to respark their love. Also features Frankie Avalon and Sid Caesar. 110 minutes.

■ "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (PG-13 for sequences of violence, action, language, smoking and other objectionable stuff), adventure, family — Harrison Ford plays an ancient archaeologist Indiana Jones as he races against time to find a legendary artifact that just might change the course of history — maybe. Also features Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Voller and Chase Brown as Larry - Beat Poet Guy. 154 minutes.

■ "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, action, some naughty language and suggestive material), action, adventure, thriller — Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, an agent who must track down a new weapon that can cause terrible, terrible, terrible damage if it falls into the wrong hands. Also features Hamza Butt as Airport Traveler. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie ("Mission Impossible: Fallout," "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation," "Top Gun: Maverick"). 163 minutes.

■ "No Hard Feelings" (R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use), romantic comedy — Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick star in this story about a nanny hired by a wealthy couple to help their son prepare socially and emotionally for college. Also stars Victorya Danylko-Petrovskaya as Cheerleader. 103 minutes.

■ "Oppenheimer" (R for some sexuality, nudity and language), biography, drama — Writer and director Christopher Nolan ("The Dark Knight Rises") tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the first atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. 180 minutes.

■ "Sound of Freedom" (PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking), action, drama — Based on a true story about a federal agent who turns into a vigilante to rescue children trapped by sex traffickers. Directed and written by Alejandro Monteverde and featuring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Also stars Ariel Sierra as Checho. 135 minutes.