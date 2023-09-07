Barbie (PG-13 for suggestive material and brief language) comedy — Director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) fashioned a film around a doll and all her doll friends. The marketing says it all: “If you love Barbie, this film is for you.” And also: “If you hate Barbie, this film is for you.” Stars Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling. Also features Will Ferrell and Rhea Perlman. 114 minutes. The Golden Ticket.

Blue Beetle (PG-13 for sequences of action, violence, language and some suggestive references) action, adventure, fantasy — An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridena) to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto (“The Farm,” “22 Weeks”). 126 minutes. The Golden Ticket, Cinema 8.

Elemental (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language) animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes. Cinema 8.

The Equalizer 3 (R for excessive violence, language and some sexuality) action, adventure, thriller — Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall, a man who gave up his life as a government assassin. He travels to southern Italy where he find his new friends are under the control of a crime boss. Robert decides to take on the mafia. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Also stars Dakota Fanning. 109 minutes. The Golden Ticket.

Gran Turismo (PG-13 for intense action, strong language and angry characters) action, adventure, thriller — Based somewhat on a true story about a team of underdogs who decide to take up driving race cars. Features David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. Directed by Neill Bomkamp (“District 9”). Written by Jason Hall, Zach Baylin and Alex Tse. 135 minutes. The Golden Ticket, Cinema 8.

The Hill (PG for thematic content, language and smoking) biography, drama — Based on the true story of Rickey Hill who overcame all the odds to play — well, nobody wants to spoil the movie so we’ll leave it at that. But it’s a major sport played with a bat. Stars Dennis Quaid, Scott Glenn and Joelle Carter. 126 minutes. Cinema 8.

King on Screen (NR) More than 25 directors talk about their association with author Stephen King. The movie looks at the reason why directors find King’s work so compelling. 105 minutes. The World Theatre.

Meg 2: The Trench (PG-13 for action/violence, some bloody images, brief suggestive material, fish odors) action, adventure, thriller — A research team encounters a giant shark type of creative that eats just about everything. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Shuya Sophia Cai. Directed by Ben Wheatley (“ABCs of Death”). Also features Longxi as Cute Girl on Boat. 116 minutes. Cinema 8.

Sound of Freedom (PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking) action drama — Based on a true story about a federal agent who turns into a vigilante to rescue children trapped by sex traffickers. Directed and written by Alejandro Monteverde and featuring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Also stars Ariel Sierra as Checho. 135 minutes. Cinema 8

Strays (R for pervasive offensive language, crude and sexual content, drug use) comedy — The film boasts this concept: “This is the first live action movie with talking animals to receive an R rating in the US, unlike all the previous talking animal films which were rated G, PG and PG-13.” Features the voices of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Brett Gelman and Greta Lee. 93 minutes. Cinema 8.

Talk to Me (R for strong, bloody and violent content, some sexual material and language throughout) horror thriller — When several friends discover an embalmed hand, things turn nasty as they open to door to the spirit world — and can’t close it again. Directed by brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. 95 minutes. Cinema 8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some stinky language and impolite stuff) — The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. Features the voices Shamon Brown, Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. Also includes Jackie Chan and Ice Cube. 99 minutes. Cinema 8.