KEARNEY — Movie Night in the Park is making a return, and an organizer said the first movie will likely be “Super Mario Brothers.”

“We’re about 80% sure the movie will be ‘Super Mario,’” said Jim Bunger. He operates Kearney Media, a full-service photo, video and event production company.

Weather permitting, the movie will be 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Yanney Heritage Park amphitheater.

Bunger said Kearney Media is organizing the return of Movie Night in the Park in association with the Kearney Chapter of the First Responders Foundation.

The mission of the Kearney Chapter of First Responders Foundation is to serve and honor first responders, veterans and their families, build appreciation and respect for their work, and enhance public safety.

According to the Movie Night press release, the Kearney chapter is an extension of the First Responders Foundation and it is led by community members equipped to address the needs of first responders in the Kearney area.

Funds raised by the local chapter stay in Kearney and are used to further the mission of the First Responders Foundation.

“The chapter partners directly with Kearney first responders and citizens to provide what is needed for local first responders, veterans and our community,” according to the press release.

Bunger said there will be a designated blanket section at the Oct. 13 movie night, along with concessions and portable restrooms.

“We are looking at having theater level volume at the event. This is also an outdoor event, so please dress accordingly for the weather,” Bunger said. He said weather updates will be made to the Facebook event online.

“We will only postpone due to heavy rains and we will show the film in light rain,” Bunger said.

More information, including the Facebook event, can be found at: linktr.ee/kearneymedia. Bunger is available at 308-293-8673 for sponsorship opportunities.