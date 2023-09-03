MINDEN — Lexi Wescott always had a fondness for horticulture. It was a hobby that relieved the stress of her nursing job.

When she learned that Joy’s Floral and Gifts was for sale in Minden, something clicked. “I thought, ‘that sounds awesome,’” she said.

Since Aug. 14, she has been the co-owner of Joy’s Floral on the town square. Her mother, Dr. Annettte Miller, is a silent partner. They purchased it from Don and Joy Phillips, who owned Joy’s Floral for 46 years and have stayed on to assist Wescott in the transition.

Floral items are “the meat and potatoes of our shop,” Wescott said, but she sells “cool gifts” and home decor, too, including signs, lamps, pottery, note cards, small jewelry, shirts, sweatshirts and wall art.

Wescoitt has no plans for big changes at the store. “I have a nurse brain, so I just have lots of care plans,” she said. “Don and Joy ran it smoothly for so long. It’s their legacy. I don’t want to change too much.”

Born in Valentine, Wescott earned a nursing degree at what is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Her experience includes more than two years at the secure psychiatric unit at Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. Most recently, she worked at Mosaic in Axtell.

“Psychiatric nursing has been my thing. I’m interested in mental health. It’s fascinating. It covers a hierarchy of needs, and good mental health is important,” she said.

Now, she has segued into a business that brings joy and serenity and comfort. “I love that this is a small-town shop, and that it’s on the square. It’s my home town, and I always know somebody who comes in,” she said.

She’s continuing a legacy, too, not only with the 1880’s building, but with the business. Floral shops have been located at that site for 62 years, including two prior to the Phillips’ store.

“This business is a lot more than putting flowers together,” Wescott said.“ “It’s been Don and Joy’s livelihood for 47 years. I am so thankful for them. I don’t think I could have considered it otherwise.”

The Phillipses met as students at Central Community College in Hastings. Don, a native of Tecumseh, was majoring in horticulture. Joy, who grew up in Minden, was studying dental hygiene.

When the floral business went up for sale 47 years ago, the couple was engaged. Joy’s dad Kermit Felzien asked them if they wanted to purchase it.

“We told him we’d give it a shot,” Don said. They took it over on Jan. 1, 1977. Two weeks later, they got married. Don was 20, and Joy was 18.

“We figured that we were young enough that if it didn’t work out, we could always do something else,” Don explained.

They renamed it Joy’s Floral and rolled up their sleeves. Joy handled the cut floral arrangements while Don cared for plants, delivered flowers and kept the books. Over the years, they renovated the building to expose brick walls, high ceilings and a mezzanine. They added home décor, apparel, baby gifts and more. They raised two children, too.

Nearly 30 years ago, they bought the building. Four apartments are on the second floor, but the couple is converting them into air B&B suites. They’ve weathered their share of troubles; the COVID-19 pandemic left them short-handed, and last December, half of the roof blew off during a severe windstorm.

In September 2022, the couple decided it was time to sell the business. “We’re not getting any younger, so we just put it out there that we were for sale,” Don said. “We didn’t have to sell, so we could take our time. That turned out to be a good thing.”

They had a few nibbles, but it was the offer from Wescott and Miller that sealed the deal. As part of the sale, the couple offered to stay on and help Wescott learn the business.

As the deal was being finalized, Wescott continued to work at Mosaic part-time. She will keep her nursing license up to date as she devotes full-time to Joy’s Floral. “Nursing school is hard. I worked hard for my degree, and I intend to keep it,” she said.

Now, tutored by the Phillipses, she is learning the retail business. While Don is teaching her the business side, Joy shares her knowledge about floral arrangements, vendors and other resources.

“It’s not easy, but it’s all coming together,” she added.

Besides Don and Joy, Wescott’s staff includes one other part-time person. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

“The community is really supportive. They have a lot of respect for the business. They are helping me so much,” Wescott said.

As for the Phillipses. “we don’t plan to sit on the couch and eat bon-bons after we retire. There’s always something to do,” Joy said.

She and Don belong to the Minden Chamber of Commerce and are involved in the Minden Community Players, where Don has been in more than 40 productions. For the last year and a half, they have been fostering homeless dogs for Good Life Rescue.

Their daughter lives in Kearney. Their son, the head pastry chef at two restaurants, lives in suburban Detroit with his wife and two children. “Now they can go see their grandkids,” Wescott said.

But first, they will stay on to help Wescott. “We expect to remain here until at least Valentine’s Day, which is one of the busiest seasons of the year. We could help with graduation, too. May is a huge month,” Don said.

As for Lexi, every day is a new adventure. “I’ve loved working with Don and Joy and meeting people,” she said. “I’m learning quickly. I love it. I’m excited.”