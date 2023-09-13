KEARNEY — As the search for a felony child abuse suspect continues, the Kearney Police Department and its partner law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s assistance.

In a case that began on Friday with a badly injured 1-year-old girl being flown to Omaha for medical care, law enforcement is still hunting for 24-year-old suspect Jacob Ellingson of Kearney. He is wanted for two separate counts of felony child abuse.

On Monday, a credible tip and photo were received that Ellingson was in a cornfield north of Riverdale, in Buffalo County. KPD worked together with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, including NSP’s Aviation Division from Lincoln, to search an area over four square miles.

The search lasted nearly seven hours. Additionally, police UAV drones with high definition and thermal cameras, NSP’s helicopter with FLIR cameras, Police K9’s, foot patrol, ATVs and mobile vehicle patrol were deployed to search the area north of Riverdale.

KPD reported that the search continued into the early morning hours of Tuesday but the searchers were unable to locate Ellingson.

KPD said in a press release, “We greatly appreciate the assistance and teamwork from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol as well as the local residents and farmers who allowed us onto their property to search for this fugitive.”

KPD said it continues to place a high priority on the case and looks to the public for assistance in locating Ellingson. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Kearney/Buffalo County CrimeStoppers at 308- 237-3424. Tips leading to Ellingson’s arrest are eligible for a monetary reward.

The Kearney Police Department will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available in the ongoing investigation.

“We continue to offer our support and prayers for the children involved and their family during this difficult time,” KPD said in a Tuesday press release.

KPD is working in partnership with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and said anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact KPD at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308- 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.