KEARNEY — Nathan LeFeber and the committee to upgrade the Sonotorium at Harmon Park wanted to keep the spirit and the history of the place intact.

“The space has been used quite a bit, especially in the summer time with the Kearney Area Art Council’s concerts, with Community Olympics and Art in the Park,” he said. “And I’ve seen lots of weddings performed on the stage. Kearney High School graduations used to take place on the Sonotorium stage. It’s seen a lot of different community use over the last hundred years. We felt it was important to preserve that.”

While it might have been easier to tear down the structure and start over, LeFeber understood the historic value of the stage at the center of Kearney and wanted to make improvements instead.

“Kearney has been bad about that, over the decades, about tearing down beautiful buildings and putting up something that’s maybe not quite as beautiful,” LeFeber said. “So I wanted to do my best to raise the funds — and the awareness — and take this iconic space in Kearney into the next hundred years.”

The public can see the changes to the Sonotorium during the re-dedication and concert with Flatwater Jazz orchestra starting at 6 p.m. Sunday in Harmon Park. The event features food, music and tours of the new stage. The music will start at 7 p.m. when Flatwater Jazz Orchestra takes the stage.

Admission to the event, presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council, Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Harmon Park Sonotorium Restoration Committee, is free.

In addition to celebrating the completion of the Sonotorium project, the concert will also honor Wes Hird, a long time Kearney musician and teacher who died in 2022.

As chairman of the committee to refurbish the facility, LeFeber also coordinated raising funds for the project.

The project, something LeFeber called a “labor of love,” cost $1.5 million. Half of the funds came from the City of Kearney and the remainder came from foundations and individual donors.

“We’ve had some big support from foundations that wished to remain anonymous and lots of smaller donations,” LeFeber said. “We’ll have a flier we will hand out at the event listing all the donors, as a thank-you to those who wanted to donate.”

Improvements to the Sonotorium include constructing a roof over the stage to help protect the performers and to improve the acoustics of the stage.

“The second part was to make the stage and backstage area ADA accessible,” LeFeber said. “It was all built before accessibility compliance so we built some accessibility ramps onto the stage and made the entire backstage area on one level so people can easily access that area.”

Technical upgrades included electrical and water improvements.

“We put a bathroom backstage and a green room for the performers,” he said. “We also installed a sound system that can be used so anybody in the community can use it and not have to haul in sound equipment.”

The fourth part of the improvement plans featured new lighting on the end of the park near 29th Street.

“We redid all the lighting on the sound end of the park to match that Art Deco style,” LeFeber said. “The lighting along the sidewalks and by the fountain, each one of those places has electricity which we thought would be great for events like Art in the Park.”

Electrical service upgrades near the circle drive will allow food trucks to operate without using generators.

“That gives better access to electricity for the food trucks for community events,” he said. “We just wanted to make it more user-friendly, hopefully to inspire more people to use the space.”

LeFeber acknowledged the many sponsors that help contribute to the refurbishing of the Sonotorium.

“We’ve had local foundations, statewide foundations and lots and lots of individuals who have given to this project,” he said. “It’s been overwhelming to see the community support for something like this. I’m just so grateful for living here and to be so supported by the different folks in this town.”