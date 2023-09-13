Barbie (PG-13 for suggestive material and brief language) comedy — Director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) fashioned a film around a doll and all her doll friends. The marketing says it all: “If you love Barbie, this film is for you.” And also: “If you hate Barbie, this film is for you.” Stars Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling. Also features Will Ferrell and Rhea Perlman. 114 minutes.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (PG-13 for suggestive material and some nudity) romantic comedy — After traveling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends. Directed by Nia Vardalso (“A Taste of Christmas,” “Duck Tales”), the story picks up where the second and the first film leave off. 92 minutes.

Clueless (1995) (PG-13 for sex-related dialogue and some teen use of alcohol and drugs) romantic comedy — Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy star in this film directed by Amy Heckerling (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) about a shallow, rich and socially successful teenager. Also features Paul Rudd, Justin Walker and Julie Brown. 97 minutes.

Elemental (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief frumpy language) animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes.

The Equalizer 3 (R for excessive violence, language and some sexuality) action, adventure, thriller — Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall, a man who gave up his life as a government assassin. He travels to southern Italy where he find his new friends are under the control of a crime boss. Robert decides to take on the mafia. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Also stars Dakota Fanning. 109 minutes.

The Hill (PG for thematic content, language and smoking) biography, drama — Based on the true story of Rickey Hill who overcame all the odds to play — well, nobody wants to spoil the movie so we’ll leave it at that. But it’s a major sport played with a bat. Stars Dennis Quaid, Scott Glenn and Joelle Carter. 126 minutes.

The Nun III (R for violent content and loads of terror) horror — A powerful evil force begins to spread through a town in France in 1956 after the violent death of a priest. As Sister Irene investigates the murder, she finds something even worse, a sequel the 2018 film of just about the same name, “The Nun I.” Directed by Michael Chaves (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”). 110 minutes.

Strays (R for pervasive offensive language, crude and sexual content, drug use) comedy — The film boasts this concept: “This is the first live action movie with talking animals to receive an R rating in the US, unlike all the previous talking animal films which were rated G, PG and PG-13.” Features the voices of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Brett Gelman and Greta Lee. 93 minutes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some stinky language and impolite stuff) — The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. Features the voices Shamon Brown, Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. Also includes Jackie Chan and Ice Cube. 99 minutes.