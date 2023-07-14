KEARNEY — It all started on a Tilt-a-Whirl at the Buffalo County Fair.

That’s where Jerry and Edith Marlatt had their first date 71 years ago, but the ride made Jerry sick, so he went home.

But a second date followed, and a third.

On July 2, the Marlatts celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Four of the six members of their wedding party were on hand for an festive open house for friends, followed by a family dinner with their five children, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The celebration doubled as a 90th birthday party for both Jerry and Edith, who hit that milestone in the last six months.

But back to that Tilt-a-Whirl.

It was 1952. Jerry was working in a 4-H booth at the fair, and Edith was working in a booth next to it. The pair, both out of high school, knew each other casually because Edith grew up in Kearney, and her married sister lived close to Jerry’s family in rural Odessa.

That fateful evening, Jerry and a buddy asked Edith and a friend to ride the Tilt-a-Whirl, but after the second spin on that ride, Jerry got sick and had to go home. A few weeks later, he called Edith and asked her out.

That date has faded from memory, mostly. “Where did we go? To a movie, probably. I thought he was awfully cute,” Edith said.

“I guess I liked her looks. Her smile, I guess. She was nice,” Jerry said.

Nevertheless, “The relationship took off right away,” Edith said. They were married 11 months later on June 21, 1953, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church, now Faith United Methodist Church on Central Avenue.

The early years

Shortly after the wedding, Jerry was drafted, so he and Edith spent the next two years at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Edith had studied rural education at Kearney State College, but because she lacked a Texas history class, she couldn’t get a teaching license, so she got a job as a file clerk on the Navy base.

After Jerry was discharged, he studied welding for a year at Central Community College in Milford, then worked in Gothenburg for eight months.

In 1956, they returned to Kearney. Jerry fulfilled a lifelong dream and opened the Marlatt Machine Shop at 1818 Central Ave. In 1972, he built the current building at 19 W. 19th Street.

Their first address in Kearney was at East 26th Street and Seventh Avenue just north of the old Bob’s Superstore.

“There were no houses to rent in Kearney, but that house was empty, so we asked the neighbors about it. They said, ‘It’s owned by some school teacher in northern Nebraska. She just comes back in the summer,’” Jerry said.

That teacher allowed the Marlatts to rent it for three months. That gave them time to find a house at Third Avenue and 15th Street in southeast Kearney, around the corner from Kenwood School. They lived there for five years.

Edith had taught briefly but became a stay-at-home mother after their first daughter, Debra, was born while they lived in Milford.

In 1961, they built a house at 451 Linden Drive. By then, they had three children. Life was good, but Jerry had grown up in the country and wanted horses. Edith agreed to move beyond the city limits “as long as I could see the town from there.”

Searching for a place to build, they found a perfect spot on 30th Avenue, north of West 56th Street. They built a one-story brick house in 1980 and have lived there ever since.

The metal swing set and wavy slide that Jerry built for the children still stand.

Edith keeps busy

While Jerry worked at the machine shop, Edith “did all the things working mothers are now too busy to do,” she said. She raised five children: Debra, Sondra, Janell, Jill and Jeff.

They had joined First United Methodist Church, and Edith taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and led the youth fellowship. She worked for the Red Cross Bloodmobile and supported the high school band.

Jerry served as a Boy Scout leader. Jeff became an Eagle Scout.

Every year, “Jerry always made sure we took a vacation,” Edith said. The family camped in Colorado, South Dakota and Washington state. They’ve skied in Breckenridge, Keystone and Steamboat Springs.

“The kids enjoyed traveling. They never wanted to stay home. When we were driving, if they wanted to read a plaque by the side of the road, we stopped and read the plaque,” Edith said.

One year, the Marlatts took a six-week road trip to Alaska with three of Jerry’s brothers and their families. Each family took its own camper.

They drove north to Fairbanks and came down through Denali National Park, Anchorage and Seward, closer to the coast. “By the time it was all over, everyone was still speaking to each other,” Jerry quipped.

Since becoming empty-nesters, the Marlatts have traveled extensively. They’ve ridden camels in Egypt. They have taken a safari in Kenya and a bus trip through Europe.

They’ve sailed around the tip of South America, cruised the Amazon and the Nile and the Yangtze River in China. “Going down the Mississippi is the one thing we haven’t done,” Edith said.

She said the travels made her realize “how happy I was to live in the United States.” Jerry echoed that. “There’s a lot to see in the world, but I wouldn’t want to live anyplace besides home.”

Habitat for Humanity

Jerry is one of four Kearney men who founded Habitat for Humanity’s Kearney chapter in 1992.

“Jim McKenzie and I were friends and we decided we wanted to help people. We did a few repair jobs, but we decided that wasn’t enough,” Jerry said.

“Then we heard about Habitat. Jim called Jimmy Carter himself. He didn’t get through, but eventually, the four of us started Habitat in Kearney,” he said. The two others were Bill Ballou and Joe Methe.

Jerry has been Habitat's construction superintendent ever since. Edith served as president of the Kearney affiliate for two years and then did hospitality.

A Kearney neighborhood of Habitat homes is named the Marlatt Addition in gratitude.

Jerry has visited Habitat builds around the world and has chatted with Jimmy Carter at builds in Vietnam and South Dakota. “I really think it’s one of the best helping programs there is,” he said.

Looking back

Cooperation has been key to their happy marriage. “We never made any big decisions without considering what the other person might have said,” Edith said.

Looking back on their 70 years together, Jerry fears that he spent too much time working, but Edith softened that.

“He did make time for us. He never worked on Sunday, and we always took a vacation,” she said. He retired in 2005.

He had open heart surgery in 2009, but the day after that operation, his friends brought him Habitat plans to examine.

Now, the Marlatts find the most joy with their family — daughters Debra Ritter, Sondra Nelson, Janell Stobough and Jill Besanceney and son Jeff. They are spread out from Omaha to Nebraska City to Lees Summit, Kansas, and Minnetrista, Minnesota.

They love coming home, Edith chuckled. “If one says they’re coming home, eventually they’re all here,” she said.