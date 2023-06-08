EVENTS

■ Relay For Life, presented by American Cancer Society, 6 p.m. Friday at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave. Free admission. The event starts with a celebration dinner for cancer survivors at 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. followed by the start of the walk at 7 p.m. Visit RelayForLife.org to sign up and for details.

■ Annevar, "100 Years of Making Memories," features events Friday through June 18 at various locations in Ravenna. For a complete schedule, visit MyRavenna.com. Events include a tractor pull, parade, car show, flower show, demo derby, food and music.

■ Buffalo Commons Storytelling Festival featuring music and stories, Friday through Sunday at various locations in McCook. Performers include Brigid and Johnny Reedy, Andy Hedges, Jake Riley and Brandon Bailey. This year's theme is "Lassos and Legends: Where History Happens and Traditions are Born."

■ Artist reception for Dotti Gramke featuring photographic images from her show, "Illuminate: An Exploration of Light," 5 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Free admission. Her exhibit continues on display through June 30.

■ Wagons West Celebration featuring music by Joan Wells, food, activities and pioneer demonstrations, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Trails and Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us.

■ Pioneer Village 70th Anniversary, with tours, demonstrations, games, music and food, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pioneer Village at 138 E. US Highway 6, Minden. 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.org. Admission is $15.

■ Nacho Average Father's Day featuring fishing, food and fun to celebrate Father's Day, noon-3 p.m. Sunday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Admission is $5.

■ Program Highlighting Mari Sandoz featuring a self-guided tour of an exhibit on the Nebraska author, 4:30 p.m. June 16 at Trails and Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St. 308-234-3041; www.BCHS.us. Free admission. At 5 p.m. Will Stoutamire, associate professor of history, will talk about the new online public history MA program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ BBQ on the Bricks, 5-7 p.m. June 17 Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. A plated meal will be provided by the Eagles featuring meat from the BBQ teams.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal with 30 trivia questions in one hour, 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 20 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme is "A Celebration of Kearney: A Kearney 150th Quiz." Register in advance by emailing JTidei@KearneyGov.org. The team with the most answers will win a prize.

CONCERTS

■ Kearney Municipal Band performing marches, popular tunes, music from musicals and movies, 7 p.m. today at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Bassoons Across Nebraska featuring a quartet of bassoon players, 7 p.m. Saturday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Tickets are $18 general; $8 students.

■ OK Sisters perform as part of Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. Sunday at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

■ Gracie's Uncles will perform as part of the Pioneer Village's 70th Anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Village at 138 E. US Highway 6, Minden. 308-832-1181; PioneerVillage.org.

■ Kearney Municipal Band performing marches, popular tunes, music from musicals and movies, 7 p.m. June 15 at Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Free admission.

THEATER

■ The SpongeBob Musical, presented by Crane River Theater 7 p.m. June 19-24 and June 26-July 1 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Admission is $5 per person. Join SpongeBob and his friends as they come to life in this brilliant and bright production.