EVENTS

Writer’s Block, an informal writing group for authors of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. today at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. No experience is necessary — just a willingness to write. Feel free to bring your lunch to the event.

Kearney Area Farmer’s Market featuring locally-sourced products, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Hilltop Mall at 5011 N. Second Ave. 308-236-9798; ShopHilltopMall.com. Free admission.

KOLA Monarch Butterfly Tagging Event, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Outdoor Learning Area south of Kearney High School. Free admission. Equipment will be provided.

Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5. The band, Classic Country, will perform for the dance.

Fam Blitz LIVE presented by Kearney Grace Church, 4 p.m. Sunday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Free admission. Fam Blitz is an event that uses games and shouts to teach the entire family about Biblical principles.

Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal featuring 30 trivia questions in one hour, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented by Kearney Public Library and Cunningham’s Journal. This month’s theme: “Serenity Now! A Seinfeld Quiz.”

Screening of “Mary Poppins,” part of the “Beyond the Lens” film series presented by Museum of Nebraska Art, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. The film won five Academy Awards.

Kearney Area Farmer’s Market featuring locally-sourced products, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hilltop Mall at 5011 N. Second Ave. 308-236-9798; ShopHilltopMall.com. Free admission.

Writer’s Block, an informal writing group for authors of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. No experience is necessary — just a willingness to write. Feel free to bring your lunch to the event.

Kearney Area Farmer’s Market featuring locally-sourced products, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hilltop Mall at 5011 N. Second Ave. 308-236-9798; ShopHilltopMall.com. Free admission.

Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 30 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5. DJ MJ Fundraiser.

CONCERTS

Spoonful of Love, performing the music of the Lovin’ Spoonful with original drummer Mike Arturi, 7:30 p.m. today at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. The concert is part of The Tassel’s 23-24 Performance Season.

Phat Cat Swinger featuring high energy music with a classic Hollywood touch, part of the Kearney Concert Association, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Admission is by season ticket. Visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information.

THEATER

“The Odd Couple,” the classic Neil Simon comedy presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Sept. 28-30; 2 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. 308-627-5796; CraneRiverTheater.org.

“Adventures of Robin Hood,” a play by Ken Ludwig, presented Kearney Community Theatre, based on the story of Robin Hood, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5-7; 2:30 p.m. Oct 8; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14; 2:30 p.m. Oct 15 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production features a little Errol Flynn, a little Mel Brooks and a even a little Monty Python.

“Sorry, Wrong Chimney,” a Christmas holiday comedy presented by Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16; 2:30 p.m. Dec 17 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person.

