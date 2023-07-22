KEARNEY — Rocky Steinbrink wants customers at his landscape and greenhouse business to get the most out of their investment, so he readily shares advice about keeping trees healthy and hardy.

Proof of Steinbrink’s know-how can be found all around Kearney in public places like Yanney Heritage Park and on private property. Homeowners who purchase trees at Steinbrink Landscaping and Garden Center can profit from asking the owner how he keeps trees and plants healthy and growing.

Much of what Steinbrink advises sounds familiar. That’s because his advice doesn’t change. What’s good for trees doesn’t vary that much. For example, they all like a layer of mulch around their base.

Steinbrink said nothing promotes growth and tree health like a 3-inch layer of chipped wood mulch.

“Mulching is the most critical way of keeping plants alive,” Steinbrink said.

Encircling a tree with mulch helps protect roots from heat and cold extremes. The root system can breathe and absorb water, and decomposing mulch provides nutrients for roots to take in.

Steinbrink said that leaving a gap between mulch and the base of the tree is wise. The gap prevents moisture and insects from bridging from the mulch to the tree bark.

He said it’s important to avoid damaging the tree with weed trimmers. If trimmers cut into the cambium layer, the tree will suffer and could die.

“That’s the blood vessels for the tree. It takes a lot of the nutrients up and keeps the tree going in the right direction,” Steinbrink said.

Mulching gives a well-groomed appearance and eliminates grass or weed competition. According to the Nebraska Forestry Service, desirable mulching materials include wood chips, wood shavings, bark or equivalent materials.

Coarse-textured organic mulches are preferred since they tend to aerate the soil and replenish soil nutrients as they decompose.

Steinbrink shared advice on other tree care topics:

Pruning: “Most trees, when you plant them, are pruned for planting. Our recommendation is to take 10% off the lower branches each of the first three years,” Steinbrink said.

Pruning too aggressively could rob the tree of the nutrient-producing leaves on lower branches that allow the tree to feed itself, he said.

Don’t overwater: “A new tree needs 5-10 gallons per week,” but applying too much water suffocates the roots, Steinbrink said. Drip irrigation systems can be helpful, but tree owners can get the same benefits by allowing water to trickle 3-4 hours from a garden hose.

The type of soil where a tree is planted could interfere with its ability to take up water. Heavy clay soil can restrict the natural percolation of water. Newly planted trees should receive no more than an inch of water per week during the growing season. Don’t water more than two or three times a week.

Tree wrap: “Our first preference is not to have tree wrap because it can harbor insects or moisture,” Steinbrink said.

He said trees might need protection from wildlife such as deer or rabbits, but instead of wrapping, use tree guards specifically designed to stop wildlife damage.

Staking and guying: If possible, staking and guying systems should not be used; however, “staking is important if you’re in a high wind situation,” Steinbrink said.

He said staking and guying can support trees while they establish roots. Staking and guying materials should be strong enough to provide support but flexible enough to allow some movement.

Caring for trees is important and so is selecting them. There are numerous varieties, and each serves different functions for windbreaks, shade, ornamental uses and fruit. Other factors to consider are pest and disease resistance.

Nebraska trees currently are suffering from several ailments, including needle loss in pine trees, insect damage in ash trees and general damage from hungry insects. “Japanese beetles have started to arrive in Kearney,” Steinbrink said. “They can strip a tree of its foliage overnight.”

The cost of trees ranges from $75 to $600. Usually the larger the tree the higher the cost, but Steinbrink said a medium tree that’s well cared for usually grows quicker and yields the best return.

“Everybody loves trees and they put a lot of money into it,” he said. Proper tree care is a must for homeowners looking to make the best on their tree investment.

“Pay attention to what’s going on with your plant. It’s a living organism, and a healthy tree can withstand more than an unhealthy one,” Steinbrink said.