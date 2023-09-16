KEARNEY — JoAnn Lilly doesn’t need a calendar.

She marks the passing of the seasons by the scent of blooms and thrum of hummingbirds in the air.

“I worked 15 years to get the hummingbirds to come here. They’re the only bird that can fly backwards,” Lilly said about the colorful, living landscape that embraces her home in northwest Kearney.

The lot was thick with alfalfa 36 years ago, in 1987, when JoAnn and her late husband, Kent, built their home. The alfalfa was a natural attraction, but today the bees, butterflies and other pollinators add their own backstory to the handsomely landscaped yard.

“I’m a nature lover, and my plants allow me to enjoy nature,” said JoAnn. She is the August recipient of the Kearney Sertoma Club’s Yard of the Month Award.

As she passes by the assorted bushes and trees adorning her front yard, JoAnn excitedly describes the long process she and Kent shared in creating their beautiful landscape. A sparkling white fence separates the front and back yards. While the front has a more formal feel, the back inspires solitude, relaxation and observation.

There’s a great variety of plants. They include colorful bushes and trees, a vegetable garden and a load of flowering plants, some of which fill the air with a soft scent of fall blooms. After JoAnn bends forward to sniff a deep red rose, she points at the squadron of bees that’s invaded a large stand of sedum.

“Over the years I learned to love the bees,” she said.

Other insects, including sphynx moths and monarch butterflies, flutter in the air while nuthatches, orioles, cardinals and bluejays dart overhead and around the trees.

For a nature lover, the great variety of plants, animals and insects give JoAnn something enjoyable to observe every day. She especially enjoys watching feathered visitors. She’s even become a fan of bats. She said the winged rodents make daily appearances at dusk to rid the yard of flying insects.

“I never have mosquitoes, the bats take care of them,” she said.

Different bird species act differently. Amazingly, some of the migrating species depart and arrive like clockwork. She said she lays out a spread of grape jelly and orange slices on Mother’s Day because that’s when migrating orioles make their annual appearance.

A sun room and extended deck help to make bird watching JoAnn’s favorite year-round activity. A video camera mounted inside a feeder allows her a close view of the feeding birds on a TV screen indoors.

“Humming birds are so greedy,” she said. “They dive-bomb each other if one is on the feeder. I am so entertained by my bird world.”

A vegetable garden generously produces tomatoes, squash and cucumbers. Nearby JoAnn has erected what she calls a “memory garden.” A thick growth of wisteria covers the arbor that encloses a seating area. Decorative objects that evoke memories of family and loved ones are carefully displayed, ready for JoAnn to share a story about the significance of any item.

“I tell you, this place is just my escape. It makes me feel closer to God’s creation,” she said.