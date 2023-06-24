KEARNEY — Celeste Zuniga leaped at the chance to attend the CHI Health Good Samaritan Health Care Career Exploration Camp this month.

Zuniga is interested in neurology because her brother, 14, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “I’ve become very interested in what goes on in the brain,” she said.

She was especially fascinated when the career campers visited the morgue and saw specimens of healthy and unhealthy hearts, brains and other organs displayed on a table.

As laboratory director Tyler Schwartz explained what they were looking at, Zuniga, 16, correctly identified Alzheimer’s disease in one unhealthy brain.

“The camp was a lot of hands-on stuff. I really enjoyed it,” Zuniga, who will be a junior at Eustis Farnam Public School this fall, said. “It opened my eyes to more aspects of the health care field.”

Good Sam launched the Health Care Career Exploration Camp in 2019 for students entering grades 10-12. At the camp, health professionals share their experiences and their knowledge and make recommendations for those who are exploring health care careers.

The students visited 13 departments in the hospital, including the morgue, the ICU, respiratory therapy, radiology, physical therapy, the pharmacy, the maternity center/NICU, the Cancer Center, social work, AirCare, the emergency room, the cath lab, environmental services (housekeeping), the volunteer program and the Good Samaritan Foundation.

They learned about the people behind the technology and needles, too. At the Cancer Center, counselor Kim Burr talked about the warm relationships that form between the staff and patients.

The two-day camp was organized by Cindy Barto of the hospital’s human resources department.

Mattie Karnery, 16, who will be a junior at Minden High School this fall, was one of eight students who attended the camp from a summer honors program in Holdrege. Karnery is eyeing a career as a dermatologist but said the camp opened her eyes to other possibilities.

“I was able to learn a lot about the different areas of the hospital and how it all worked,” she said.

She, too, was fascinated by the morgue and seeing the organs displayed there. She enjoyed visiting the NICU, and she enjoyed watching a medical professional explain how an IV is inserted, with special attention paid to a patient’s age and weight.

CHI Health's Health Care Career Exploration Camp began in Kearney in 2019. This year, 10 students participated. Events are organized by Barto, but hospital leadership really makes the event happen, she said.

"The camp is a mix of presentations and hands-on activities to give students a realistic job preview experience," Barto said. "It's an opportunity to come into larger regional hospitals and learn about medical careers and day-to-day hospital operations. They also have the opportunity to apply for open positions and to be volunteers."

That's what happened for Jiromi Corona, a Good Sam certified nurse’s assistant who attended the camp two years ago and became a CNA shortly after that. She spoke to the campers, too.

Corona has always been fascinated with anatomy and physiology. “It’s amazing how the body works," she said.

As a CNA, she does “little things nurses don’t have time for,” such as checking blood sugar levels of diabetic patients; helping patients shower, shave and brush their teeth; helping patients eat; and more.

“It’s a perfect position for me because I get a lot of patient interaction, and I’m around doctors and nurses,” she told the teens. It has also led her down a new career path. She hopes to become a nurse. "I knew I wanted to do something in health care, and general surgery sounded like the most interesting, but now I see what the nurses do. They get more interaction directly with the patients,” she said.

A May graduate of Kearney High School, Corona will take general education classes at Central Community College this fall and begin pre-nursing classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney next spring.

“The health careers camp definitely made me think. Also, I know I’m at the right hospital. Everyone was so nice, from lab workers to the nurses. The camp assured me that this is what I wanted to do,” Corona said.