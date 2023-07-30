How is your summer going? What sort of activities have you been able to take part in so far or are your plans for later in the summer? Or maybe, your lazy, hazy days of summer have been replaced with back to school preparations. Have you ever thought of celebrating Christmas in July? On that note allow me to provide you with a brief announcement that comes from the second chapter of Luke. An angel appears to the shepherds tending their flocks at night. They are told not be afraid because they are going to receive “good news of great joy that will be for all the people ... For unto you is born a Savior ...”

The good news of great joy is for all the people. All the people. That doesn’t mean just a certain group of people. Isn’t that something exciting to celebrate? If so, then why do so many only celebrate it on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day? Why shouldn’t we remind ourselves of the humble birth of our Savior year round?

Why does it seem okay to sing Christmas hymns and talk of our Savior being born and the heavenly host praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the Highest” only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

In the second chapter of Luke, we are told that a Savior has been born to us! That means you and me and, well, all of us! Now if that’s not good news, I guess I don’t know what is! God loves us so much that God’s Son was sent to us, completely divine and completely human. To live among us, to teach us, to suffer and die so that we may live! There is no expiration date on God’s unconditional love for us. Isn’t that reason enough for us to praise God by saying, by shouting, "Glory to God in the highest"?

Celebrating Christmas in July gives us another opportunity to remind ourselves that Christ is coming again. I remember someone telling me that celebrating Christmas in July served as a wake-up call for them. It helped them to remember what the angel proclaimed to the shepherds, “Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you ..." A Savior. One who would take all of our sins and our brokenness to the cross with him.

No matter how low we may feel because of our sinfulness, or how much pain we may be going through, we are never alone because Jesus is right there with us. Loving us. Holding us in his compassionate embrace.

Many of us often struggle making time for God no matter what day or month it is. So, maybe, just maybe, Christmas in July gives us a little extra time to think about the Christmas story.

A story we so love and one that helps us remember why Jesus came to us so long ago and reminds us that he is coming again. Jesus, our Savior, the Prince of Peace, Emmanuel, Son of God, Wonderful Counselor. No matter if it’s Christmas in December or in July, or any other day in the year, how does Jesus fit into your plans?