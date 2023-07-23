I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” —John 16:33

Faith always wins no matter how terrible or challenging the situations might be. If you can hold to God, you’ll always win. —Anonymous

As I write this article for you dear souls, I have much upon my heart. A recent visit by my mother-in-law to Nebraska to see her three great-grandsons resulted in an unexpected hospital stay for her.

In the midst of this, I have been reminded that even in the most trying of circumstances, we have the opportunity to be touched by God’s incredible grace.

I am reminded to give thanks that such an incident happened here and not on the road between here and her home. I am grateful for the wonderful and loving care she has received from the staff of CHI Health Good Samaritan.

I am once again touched by the love and care my wife and I have received from our church family at the First Presbyterian church in Holdrege. These dear members have gone out of their way to care for us and love us through numerous trials.

I share all this with you today in hopes that you might stop in the midst of the difficulties you are currently facing and take inventory of your blessings.

We all face challenges, and certainly some situations can be very difficult to endure.

But far too often, my friends, when we are faced with trials, we abandon hope. We convince ourselves that our situation is hopeless or that we are all alone in our struggles.

I ask you in times of great trials to stop and pray. Before you allow one discouraging word to leave your lips, stop, turn to God and seek His calming presence.

Ask the Lord to give you clear thinking and a calm spirit as you face your present trouble. Be reminded always that the Lord seeks to reveal His good and pleasing will in us, even in the midst of our most challenging situations.

I ask you as well to be mindful of those around you that God may be using at this very moment to inspire you and encourage you through your present trials. Perhaps it is friends from church, neighbors, family or friends in your community.

I ask you to stop right now and name those people closest to you, those who love you and care for you when you are in need. Who are the people that God uses every day to demonstrate His love to you?

I ask you to remember that even in your most challenging moments to take heart and trust that God is with you in your present struggle! So, pray, talk with the Lord, seek His strength and above all trust that He shall see you through your present struggle!