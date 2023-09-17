In a letter written by Paul to the people of Corinth, he teaches them about spiritual gifts.

He starts by saying that there are “diversities of gifts” (1 Corinthians 12:4). Paul then states that “the manifestation of the spirit is given to every man to profit withal” (1 Corinthians 12:7). We understand that to mean that those who have these gifts are not given the gift for themselves alone but to help others.

Paul continues by sharing some of the gifts that are given, “to one is given by the spirit the word of wisdom . . . to another faith by the same spirit; to another the gifts of healing . . . to another the working of miracles.” (1 Corinthians 12:8-10).

I would argue that today, some of these same gifts exist, along with others, like the gift of a compassionate heart, the gift of being a loving mother, the gift of serving others and the gift of healing. While this is not an exhaustive list, these are some very visible gifts that I have seen in people within our own community.

Paul moves on and begins talking about how the body is one but has many members. He talks about how every member is important, and the body is many members, not just one. Paul continues the analogy saying that “the eye cannot say to the hand, I have no need of thee: nor again the head to the feet, I have no need of you.” (1 Corinthians 12:21)

In an effort to make it very clear to all, Paul continues in 1 Corinthians 12:23-26 talking about the members needing each other and how important it is that those members who are given more abundant honor need to honor the members who are more lacking. In verse 27, Paul states, “Now ye are the body of Christ and members in particular.”

It has been difficult for many people to return to church after COVID, and there are many reasons why people haven’t returned to church. I am a firm believer that we need each other.

Part of that belief is because of Paul’s words in 1 Corinthians Chapter 12. I also believe, because of these words, that we are better when we combine our spiritual gifts together, even though we also are combining our imperfections.

My challenge and encouragement in this article is that you find a place where you can combine your imperfections and spiritual gifts with a group of believers so that you too can become more perfect in Christ.

If you don’t have a group of believers, I would bet most Christian churches in Kearney would accept you. On the outside of our building, it always says that visitors are welcome. Come and share your gifts with us and we can all become more perfect in Christ.