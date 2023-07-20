All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Friday. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Notable Nonfiction.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

■ Jeff Quinn: Magic Class — 2 p.m., Monday. Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn will share his tricks and magic. For ages 7-18. Register in advance.

■ Jeff Quinn: Magic Class — 4 p.m., Monday. Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn will share his tricks and magic. For ages 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Coffee & Canines: Volunteer with the Therapy Dog Program — 10 a.m., Tuesday. Kim Williams will explain what it takes for humans and dogs to become therapy dog team volunteers. Coffee and donuts included. For ages 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Game & Puzzle Day — 2-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Journaling: Listers Gotta List! — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Learn to express yourself through journaling with this class that offers writing ideas. Session will include materials and snacks. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 27. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 27. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Matthew Williams, Kearney Public Library.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., July 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ DIY: Glowforge Gift Card Holders — 2 p.m., July 28. The class will feature a wooden gift card holder. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.