All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Kearney 150 Show and Tell — 3-4:30 p.m., today, at the Family History Center at the Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St., for a tour of the local archives including important artifacts from Kearney’s history. Presented in partnership with Kearney Public Library, Kearney 150 and Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Community Helper Crafternoon: “Trashy Town” — 4-4:45 p.m., today. Listen to the story by children’s author Andrea Zimmerman and create a craft related to the story. For ages 2-12. Register in advance.

■ Diamond Dotz Art — 2 p.m., Friday. Similar to a paint-by-numbers craft project, use diamond dots to create a fun and easy craft. For ages 8-18. Register in advance.

■ Family Puzzle Races — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. Teams will compete to put together the same puzzle in a timed contest. The team who finishes the fastest will receive a prize. Register in advance.

■ Pineapple String Art — 9 a.m., Tuesday. Create a piece of tropical art with this take-home kit. For ages 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Libby Basics — 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., Tuesday. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Edgerton: Owl Eyesight Lab — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Learn about the eyesight of owls and make an owl mask to help understand how these interesting birds see. For ages 6-9. Register in advance.

■ Edgerton: Nest Engineering Lab — 3 p.m., Tuesday. Learn about the nests of raptors and then make your own nest. For ages 6-9. Register in advance.

■ Edgerton: Owl Pellet Dissection — 4 p.m., Tuesday. Explore the digestive system of owls. For ages 9-18. Register in advance.

■ Edgerton: Raptorology Program — 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. An Edgerton educator will bring veteran raptors to the library for a program about these interesting creatures.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tuesday. The theme for July: “Carpe Diem: A Robin Williams Movies Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Journaling: Listers Gotta List! — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Learn to express yourself through journaling with this class that offers writing ideas. Session will include materials and snacks. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 20. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 20. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Melissa Haupt, Kearney Parks and Recreation.

■ Libby Basics — 2 p.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., July 20. Register for one-on-one help to add the Libby app to your mobile device and learn how to use it. For ages 16 and older. Requirements: Bring your device and know your Apple, Google or Amazon login information. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., July 21. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Notable Nonfiction.

■ Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., July 22. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

■ Jeff Quinn: Magic Class — 2 p.m., July 24. Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn will share his tricks and magic. For ages 7-18. Register in advance.

■ Jeff Quinn: Magic Class — 4 p.m., July 24. Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn will share his tricks and magic. For ages 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Coffee & Canines: Volunteer with the Therapy Dog Program — 10 a.m., July 25. Kim Williams will explain what it takes for humans and dogs to become therapy dog team volunteers. Coffee and donuts included. For ages 18 and older. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., July 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Family Game & Puzzle Day — 2-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m., July 25. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

■ Journaling: Listers Gotta List! — 10 a.m., July 26. Learn to express yourself through journaling with this class that offers writing ideas. Session will include materials and snacks. For ages 10-18. Register in advance.

■ Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., July 27. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Community Helper Storytime — 10:30 a.m., July 27. This storytime highlights people who work in various capacities to make our community a better place. For ages 3-10. This week’s helper: Matthew Williams, Kearney Public Library.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., July 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ DIY: Glowforge Gift Card Holders — 2 p.m., July 28. The class will feature a wooden gift card holder. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.