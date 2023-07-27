All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., today. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ DIY: Glowforge Gift Card Holders — 2 p.m., Friday. The class will feature a wooden gift card holder. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Monday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ David Marsh performs “Music From Around the World” — 6:30 p.m., Monday. The musician will feature folk music and play a dozen different instruments.

■ Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Aug. 3. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Chilton Library.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 3. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 8. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Aug. 8. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects, or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

■ Writer’s Block — noon-1:30 p.m., Aug. 10. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 10. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Aug. 14. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for August is “Fuzz.” The book for September is “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” The book for October is “The Forest of Vanishing Stars.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

■ Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Aug. 15. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

■ Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 15. The theme for August: “Dancing to the Beat: A '70s, '80s and '90s Bands and Music Quiz.” Teams will answer 30 trivia questions. The team with the most correct answers will win a prize. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register by emailing James at JTidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 17. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.